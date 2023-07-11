Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bob Huggins seems determined to make the ugly situation that led to his apparent resignation and retirement last month much worse.

Attorneys for the former (we think) West Virginia University Mountaineers men’s basketball coach are now claiming Huggins did not resign or retire the day after a June DUI arrest in Pittsburgh and demand Huggins be reinstated as head coach. Huggins’ attorneys also released a statement Monday reportedly from Huggins asserting as much.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you