Last month, Mick Bates, who represents Raleigh County’s 30th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates, announced that he was leaving the Democratic Party and changing his registration to Republican.
The GOP has a supermajority in the House and state Senate, and the move by Bates is just another pebble atop a large pile of rocks. Still, the announcement was somewhat surprising to many, especially when Bates cited Ronald Reagan in his statement, using the late president’s line, “I didn’t leave the party, the party left me.”
So, apparently, the party that stood up for equality while the GOP steamrolled an anti-transgender bill that already is under legal challenge through the Legislature; the party that defended public education while the GOP gutted it out of vengeance and a search for profit left Bates. He expects people to believe that the Democratic Party that stood against weakening water quality standards and an income tax repeal benefiting the wealthy left him and his ideology? He identifies more with the party that kept the public from attending the legislative session because of the threat of COVID-19, but openly mocked the pandemic during the session by refusing to wear masks, even when some GOP lawmakers contracted the virus?
If that’s how Bates really feels, then the GOP can have him.
In reality, this is all rather fishy, especially given Bates’ voting record and public stances on most of the major issues during his time in the House.
Democratic Party leadership claimed Bates was upset at not attaining a leadership position during the past session, and was long-mulling the party switch simply because West Virginia state government is a wall of red. Maybe Bates figures he has better odds of staying in the Legislature if he’s a part of that.
It’ll be interesting to see if that gamble pays off. It’s pretty risky because, whether Bates runs for the same office again or another post, he’s going to have to almost certainly get out of a Republican primary, when he might have been a ticket favorite as a Democrat.
In his statement, Bates accused Democrats in West Virginia of becoming too much like Democrats in Washington. There’s undeniably been a shift in West Virginia toward national political party ideologies, but the West Virginia GOP is equally culpable, if not more so. Will Bates drink from the Trump chalice for the sake of an election?
Here’s the real question, though: Will anyone care?
Gov. Jim Justice switched to the Republican Party in late 2017, before he’d even been in office for a year, and all of the GOP attacks against him — some launched just hours before he announced the switch — were scrubbed. People who hated Justice that afternoon loved and embraced him by that evening, all because of a “D” swapped out for an “R.” Justice also cruised to reelection last year.
The change didn’t hurt former U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins — now chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court — when he went to the GOP after spending multiple years as a Democrat in the state Legislature. Jenkins took down longtime congressional Democrat Nick Rahall in the race for the state’s 3rd District in the House of Representatives. Just a few years earlier, the two had contributed to each other’s campaigns. Jenkins’ political shape-shifting, going on the attack against an old ally, seemed disingenuous, but it also didn’t seem to matter.
Bates will be a test case for whether it matters in the Legislature, or if national identity politics — something he shames but seemingly hopes to profit from — have truly taken over. Do people care about past context? Do they care about previous policy stances? Or is it really all just about whether someone is a Democrat or a Republican?