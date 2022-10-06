Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Among the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the November ballot, none has more history or complexity than Amendment 2. This would give the Legislature control over taxes on business inventory, machinery and personal property taxes on vehicles.

The proposal has been a staple of legislative debate for years, backed by business owners, corporate lobby groups and trade associations. It’s not surprising that the proposal finally got through, with a Republican supermajority controlling the House of Delegates and state Senate, but it’s important to note that this isn’t a strictly partisan issue. There are a lot of things to consider, and voters need to weigh everything carefully before casting their ballot.

