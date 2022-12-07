Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Anyone planning to make a buck from novelty “WWJMDD?” (What Will Joe Manchin Decide to Do?) bracelets had better get those bad boys in stores and online before Christmas, because, in a about a month, they aren’t going to be worth much.

For the past two years, the Senate has been split evenly among Republicans and Democrats. Democrats possess a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris, but first they have to get to 50, and that’s meant significant wooing of Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va. The centrist senator from a small state known mainly for extracting coal and natural gas has been the key to unlocking numerous Democratic policy goals, including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

