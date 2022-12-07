Anyone planning to make a buck from novelty “WWJMDD?” (What Will Joe Manchin Decide to Do?) bracelets had better get those bad boys in stores and online before Christmas, because, in a about a month, they aren’t going to be worth much.
For the past two years, the Senate has been split evenly among Republicans and Democrats. Democrats possess a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris, but first they have to get to 50, and that’s meant significant wooing of Sen. Manchin, D-W.Va. The centrist senator from a small state known mainly for extracting coal and natural gas has been the key to unlocking numerous Democratic policy goals, including the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
He’s also been the fly in the ointment of policies like Build Back Better, renewing the expanded child care tax credit and passing voting rights legislation, even in the case of a bill that Manchin wrote.
Whatever one thinks of where Manchin lands on any given issue, his influence has been undeniable and his willingness to bargain, in most cases, has been genuine. Now, though, his window is closing.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., successfully held onto his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker (whose campaign slogan must’ve been, “I’m here to play football and spout nonsense and I haven’t scored a touchdown since 1997”) in Georgia’s runoff election Tuesday. That means Democrats, against all historical odds, actually gained a seat in the Senate in a midterm election while their party held the White House. When the new congressional session begins in 2023, Democrats will hold a 51-49 advantage in the upper chamber.
That’s not a huge majority, but it very well could be enough to relegate Manchin’s importance over the next two years. Democrats will have other options for getting to 50 votes and, on some issues, might feel like they can do that without brokering through Manchin or, as has sometimes been the case, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
At the same time, with Republicans gaining a slim majority in the House of Representatives, there might not be a whole lot of policy moving through the Senate. The body will still be vital for judicial confirmations.
Regardless of how the next two years play out, Senate Democrats still have one big reason to keep Manchin as happy as they are able: He’s probably the only Democrat who can win a Senate seat in West Virginia, which has gone from blue to deep red in less than a decade.
Manchin will be 75 when his term is up, and it’s not set in stone that he’ll run again. He’s often speculated about coming back to West Virginia to run for governor. There’s also the possibility that he retires. Still, right now, it’s hard to see anyone in the Democratic Party from the Mountain State other than Manchin who could fend off Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who has already announced that he is running for the Senate seat in 2024, or Gov. Jim Justice, who is considering a run. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, whom Manchin narrowly defeated in 2018, also is mulling taking another shot.
In any event, Manchin will remain important to Senate Democrats over the next two years, but not on the level that he was, and that could certainly affect what he decides to do in 2024.