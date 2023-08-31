For the second time in as many years, the West Virginia University Faculty Senate is considering taking a vote of no-confidence against university President Gordon Gee.
A December 2021 no-confidence vote against Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed failed to pass, as tensions between faculty and administrators mounted over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and a feeling that administrators weren’t being transparent about certain other decisions.
This time, the situation is more dire. Gee, Reed and other administrators have advised cutting 32 majors at the school and giving nearly 170 faculty members the ax, as WVU faces a $45 million shortfall that Gee has pinned on falling enrollment.
When Gee took over at WVU in 2014, his second stint as president at the state’s flagship university, he predicted enrollment, which was around 31,000, would hit 40,000 by 2020. Depending on who you ask, it was a bold or terrible prediction, considering West Virginia’s continuing drop in population, particularly as it pertains to younger people fleeing the state in droves for better opportunities, leaving the state with one of the oldest average populations in the nation and the lowest percentage of residents with a four-year degree in the country.
Whether it was wishful thinking or an actual goal doesn’t matter now. The relevant bit is that it didn’t happen. Instead, during Gee’s second tenure, enrollment at WVU has dropped to 26,000 and likely will continue to decline. The fault might rest with the aforementioned trends, the rising problem of student debt and continual slashing of higher education funds by the West Virginia Legislature. The pandemic didn’t help.
But a fair and oft-asked question is why Gee, the administration or the school’s Board of Governors didn’t see these financial problems coming or make any significant moves to try to stem them off. That includes Gee recently saying he didn’t see any point in seeking help from the Legislature, even though lawmakers just gave a $45 million cash infusion to Marshall University for a new cybersecurity program, including a new building to house it.
Although the appeals process has seemingly saved a few programs, WVU is still looking at massive cuts and, possibly, more in the future. The recommended cuts have been guided by analytics of enrollment in programs, which is logical but of little comfort to students having to transfer or faculty members losing their jobs. It also sends a troubling message about the university’s stability to other students and faculty.
It could threaten the university’s status as the only R1 institution in West Virginia.
Stories you might like
Plus, it just looks bad, especially when Gee, who has a history of lavish spending that puts him out of touch with students and what a school needs versus what he wants, just received an extension through 2025 on his $800,000-a-year contract.
Considering how rapidly evaluations, recommendations and decisions on cutting programs and faculty have unfurled, combined with other problems, it’s hardly a surprise the Faculty Senate would consider a vote of no-confidence against Gee.
But what does such a vote mean or, perhaps more importantly, do if it passes?
In terms of direct consequences, the honest answer is: nothing. It’s a statement that WVU faculty members don’t trust Gee and don’t think he’s fit to serve. A trap door doesn’t open up beneath Gee’s desk and sweep him off to parts unknown if this is brought to a vote and passed.
It’s not meaningless, though. Whether Gee cares or not, such a vote shows the president and the administration that their employees who fulfill the primary function that keeps WVU operating — teaching, conducting research, etc. — aren’t happy and don’t trust the administrative wing of their employer.
It takes guts to make such a statement, because those same administrators can take names. Professors on track for tenure might face retaliation when the time comes. So, if such a vote should pass, it reveals that some faculty members are fed up enough that they’ll stake their futures on it. Indeed, some educators cited that very reason for not supporting the 2021 no-confidence vote. There also was significant pressure brought to bear on the faculty at that time, with state Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, publicly voicing support for Gee and mashing university policies with state politics, an unappetizing combination for many.
Whatever happens, two no-confidence votes in two years would have most administrators thinking hard about the situation. Probably not so much for Gee, who already has decided he’ll step down in 2025 and perhaps take up a teaching position at WVU’s law school. Surely, there will be a spot for him, if the program still exists in two years.