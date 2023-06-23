Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A lot of things have been said about the resignation of West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, a WVU graduate, following a DUI arrest last week. Huggins’ actions have embarrassed himself, the university and the state. But his irresponsibility also has left his alma mater in a tough spot.

As has been discussed on the sports pages, WVU has to find a coach in no short order while trying to retain a promising roster that Huggins assembled via the machinations of the transfer portal. It’s a big task for new athletic director Wren Baker, who probably didn’t have Huggins’ departure on his bingo sheet of first-year curveballs.

