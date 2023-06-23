A lot of things have been said about the resignation of West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, a WVU graduate, following a DUI arrest last week. Huggins’ actions have embarrassed himself, the university and the state. But his irresponsibility also has left his alma mater in a tough spot.
As has been discussed on the sports pages, WVU has to find a coach in no short order while trying to retain a promising roster that Huggins assembled via the machinations of the transfer portal. It’s a big task for new athletic director Wren Baker, who probably didn’t have Huggins’ departure on his bingo sheet of first-year curveballs.
Just as important as who the Mountaineers might be able to bring in is what the university should be looking for in a new coach.
The game is changing quickly, with the aforementioned transfer portal that allows students to leave for other programs without having to sit out a year. New rules about money athletes can make from name, image and likeness (NIL), which are still murky in some areas, also play a role in recruiting and player retention. Head coaches need to be able to understand — and nimbly navigate — those churning waters.
The landscape of the sport has evolved in other ways, as well. Old-school coaches who scream at players but also expect them to run through walls out of respect are tuned out, especially when players can simply go somewhere else. A wide variety of playing styles shaped by coaching philosophies and the strengths and weaknesses of a given roster can still be found across college basketball, but the grind-it-out, deflate the ball and make-opponents-pay-for-every-shot-they-take approach, which was a Huggins specialty at times, has diminished.
So, all WVU needs is a coach who runs an exciting system, keeps all of his players happy but still has their respect, replenishes anyone he loses to the portal with someone better and never lets anything slip by him in the marketing department. Sounds simple enough.
In all seriousness, what WVU needs is someone who understands the modern landscape of the sport but also the challenges the Mountaineers face.
There are pluses. WVU is where Jerry West played. Sure, that was a long time ago, but pointing to the NBA logo and saying, “That guy was a Mountaineer” isn’t nothing. WVU has rarely missed out on the NCAA tournament in recent years, and reached the Final Four in 2010.
Conference implosion is always a threat, but, for now, WVU plays in one of the better basketball conferences in the country with blue-blood Kansas and consistently competitive programs like Baylor, Texas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. Oklahoma has fallen off the radar recently but is a traditional power, and TCU and Texas Tech also have had some good teams recently.
The first obvious drawback is that WVU is nowhere near any of those schools, geographically. And, although the Mountaineers have been consistently good, they’ve rarely been truly great (another hallmark of Huggins teams). The Mountaineers might play spoiler to Kansas quite often, but they’re not Kansas and probably never will be.
Unfortunately, that takes WVU off the list of consideration for a lot of the high-profile names out there. As Greg Hunter of BlueGoldNews.com pointed out, coaches like Jay Wright, who won national titles at Villanova in 2016 and 2018, or WVU alum Joe Mazzulla, who just coached the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Final in the NBA, aren’t looking at Morgantown.
Hunter made the case for a possible return from John Beilein, who had great success at WVU from 2003-07, citing a recent interview in which the retired coach said he still gets the itch in a dire way when March Madness rolls around. Of course, in that same interview, Beilein, 70, cited his age and a reticence to deal with the transfer portal and NIL as reasons that he doesn’t want to come back.
WVU doesn’t have to get a young coach, but whoever the school is considering has to be able to deal confidently with those newer, chaotic elements of the sport.
The best candidates right now are likely younger coaches looking to move up from smaller programs. There are some dangers there. Not every coach who finds success at a “have-not” school is able to replicate it at a larger program. Any of those candidates also could view WVU as yet another springboard to an even better job within a few seasons. Those are risks with just about any coach, though, and the clock is ticking.
In a way, it’s hard to pinpoint what WVU should want or need, because it had the guy who fit the role. Huggins was set to begin the next season $1 million light on salary and suspended for three games because of homophobic remarks he made during a radio interview in May. He also was set to be the winningest active coach in NCAA men’s basketball.
For obvious reasons, Huggins had to go. His way of doing things on the court also was dated. Still, he understood college basketball and he understood WVU. He was on the cusp of what was anticipated to be one of the school’s best seasons in recent years.
That’s all out the window now, and WVU has to find someone who has all of the good qualities Huggins possessed without all of the other junk. It’s not going to be easy.