On a recording, one government official claims he knows of two unmarked and unused graves ready to go as a final resting place for a couple of troublesome reporters. Another says that, in a bygone era, one of the reporters would’ve received a severe beating.

This could be gallows humor; macabre kidding around about an overkill solution to a mundane annoyance. But then one of the voices lowers and mentions hitmen for hire — well-connected people he can reach who would do the job professionally and leave no trace. From there, the conversation drifts to the halcyon days when they could just hang people and no one would say anything about it.

