West Virginia, and indeed the nation, finds itself in a time of ever-growing questions. Some people, often on social media, say they “just want the truth” on anything from COVID-19 to elections or infrastructure proposals.
What you’ll often find is these folks don’t want the truth. They want their truth. Providing answers typically only draws more questions that drive further and further away from reason and common sense.
The nation is in a place where “doing my own research” (which typically means a trip down a bottomless pit of misinformation and conspiracy theories) has replaced “experts say ...”
On the pandemic, these folks will tell you that the information and advice keeps changing, so it shouldn’t be trusted. Often, the evidence of contradiction is cherry-picked and out of context. Even so, is it that hard to grasp that dealing with a completely new virus on the fly that effectively shut down an entire nation would bring evolving opinions from doctors and public health experts?
West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, in narrowly passing a bill to weaken vaccine requirements established by employers to protect their workers and clients, said, “I think what we’re doing here today is the right thing to do, regardless of what the doctors and lawyers tell us.”
Some of those doctors and lawyers are fellow Republicans in the Legislature who voted against the bill because of its obvious flaws, not the least of which is making it easier for people to get sick, and possibly die, from COVID-19. It comes off a lot like Blair, who also made a terrible remark comparing vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany during the debate, was saying, “You eggheads can’t tell us what to do.”
But doctors and lawyers give their advice for a reason. They’re specifically trained to know about things a legislator might not. They see the unintended, or sometimes intended but disastrous, results of a poor piece of legislation before it’s passed. Even the state Chamber of Commerce, one of the more conservative business organizations in West Virginia, was against the vaccine exemption bill. They couldn’t contend with the bullheadedness of certain legislators, though, who had hands over eyes and ears, while their mouths were left open.
Undermining voices of experts and shading education with mistrust isn’t new. Conservative talk radio and right-wing cable news has been sowing the field for decades, with the yield increasing over time.
Not too long ago, when Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was in her first run for Congress, a pro-Miller ad blasted primary opponent Conrad Lucas because he went to Harvard, saying some version of “He’s not one of us.” (Because who would want someone with a decent education actually coming back to a state that’s been losing people for seven decades and try to enter public service?)
The conservatives who have been running this state since 2014 recoil at the term “anti-intellectual,” and they often hit reflexively back that those who use it are trying to unfairly shame them. But that’s not it at all. Anti-intellectualism is a strategy deployed by folks who often are every bit as smart, polished and accomplished as anyone else. In a sense, despite the concept’s nefariousness, it’s often brilliant, because it takes complicated, nuanced issues and strips them down to a simple stance or slogan that can be adopted and repeated without much thought.
That wins elections, but it also fosters an unhealthy environment of distrust and animosity toward those who could be really useful during something like a pandemic, which shouldn’t be political at all. That’s where years and years of chipping away at the foundation of trust in real research, development and expertise has gotten this state and the country.
Just because Blair isn’t a doctor or a lawyer doesn’t mean he’s not smart, but he looks that way when, after passing triumphant but bad policy, he spikes the ball in the face of others with more knowledge in a particular arena.
Not many West Virginians go to Harvard. So what? But when someone gets slimed for it, that projects a desire to stay within the bounds of the worst stereotypes about this state while squinting at newcomers, spitting in their direction and saying, “You’re not from around here, are ya?”
Many politicians, especially on the right, find themselves short on ideas and solutions to problems they sometimes invent. A side effect is to belittle and shrug off those who have a good reason to offer their advice. Unfortunately, this attitude in action is typically detrimental to everyone.