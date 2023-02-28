Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Parts of a deposition from Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch indicate everyone at the network knew they were peddling a lie when they aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

Now, plenty of Americans knew this was a lie as soon as Trump began to weave it. And, although they play them on TV, Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity aren’t idiots. They knew what they were doing. But there is something striking about seeing Murdoch admit it under oath, where numerous Fox personalities will likely do the same, if they haven’t already. They know the difference between spouting propaganda on air and what they say as a sworn-in witness in a room full of attorneys.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you