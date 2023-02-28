Parts of a deposition from Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch indicate everyone at the network knew they were peddling a lie when they aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from then-President Donald Trump.
Now, plenty of Americans knew this was a lie as soon as Trump began to weave it. And, although they play them on TV, Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity aren’t idiots. They knew what they were doing. But there is something striking about seeing Murdoch admit it under oath, where numerous Fox personalities will likely do the same, if they haven’t already. They know the difference between spouting propaganda on air and what they say as a sworn-in witness in a room full of attorneys.
This is all coming from a defamation lawsuit against the cable news channel filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which is seeking $1.6 billion in damages after Fox News personalities aired conspiracy theories about the company regarding the 2020 election and had members of Trump’s whacko legal team on their shows to do the same. They were all lies, and the people at Fox News knew it.
In parts of his deposition, which Dominion has filed as evidence in the case, Murdoch called Trump’s claims “bull****” and indicated that he knew they were “damaging.” He also admitted several Fox News hosts — including Carlson, Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo and former host Lou Dobbs — promoted the lies.
The highlights from Murdoch’s deposition follow other evidence filed in the case showing that he and Fox News hosts knew it was a sham. Internal communications revealed on-air talent mocking the lie of a stolen election even as they were promoting it to millions of viewers nightly.
Fox News’ bread and butter is its stable of opinion pundits, like Hannity, Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Initially, some of those big guns were reluctant to embrace Trump’s faithless, dishonest claims. Then, Trump started blasting the network, and some Fox News viewers started drifting to other right-wing outlets, like Newsmax. So, Fox adjusted.
There are a lot of problems here. The most obvious is that the network knowingly went with a “truth-be-damned” approach. But the factors behind that decision are important, too.
For years, Fox News has groomed its audience to be angry and paranoid. Outrage is everything and has often been ginned up over nothing (the so-called “War on Christmas” leaps to mind). Just like the GOP courting extremists over the course of decades, which allowed the extremists to eventually gain control, Fox News’ rage formula has created an audience that determines the content of the network.
Trying to play it straight in a serious situation didn’t give the viewers what they wanted, so the network caved in the name of ratings. And people like Hannity and Carlson make so much money that they’ll say (or allow guests on their shows to say) just about anything, as long as it serves the purpose of giving the viewers their hit of anger, to which they are now totally addicted. There’s also the blurred — possibly obliterated — line between what is news and what is the pure conjecture of commentary, which cable news, talk radio and online outlets don’t go through much effort to clarify.
A lot of news outlets do these things to varying degrees. But Murdoch and the late Roger Ailes laid the foundation for today’s media hellscape when they started Fox News.
Former conservative operative and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson laid it out pretty accurately in a recent Twitter thread.
“This is Rupert and Roger’s model at its end state, a seething, metastasizing cancer consuming the minds of millions of Americans convinced by a cynical playhouse of a network of liars, arsonists and enablers,” Wilson tweeted. “Dominion called their b.s.”
In light of all that, Wilson raises an important question: If Fox News’ ownership, executives and on-air pundits knew they were lying and promoting lies about the 2020 election, what else have they lied about?
“Fox will lose [the lawsuit],” Wilson said. “They’ll settle and offer a fat check and an elliptical apology. If their viewers had the slightest curiosity they’d start asking what Fox is lying about to them now ... and tomorrow ... and the next day. Because one thing is certain. The lies will continue.”