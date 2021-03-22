Being part of a supermajority must feel good. Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate can pass anything they want — and they have — while squashing anything they don’t like (mission accomplished there, so far, as well).
With the Capitol Complex keeping everyone but certain lobbyists out because of the pandemic — a convenient excuse, considering relaxed rules everywhere else in the state and some lawmakers’ open disdain for public health guidelines — Republican legislators must feel almost invincible.
They’re certainly acting like it.
For instance, a bill to protect Confederate monuments is moving right along, even though it’s unnecessary and no one really asked for it. In fact, during a virtual public hearing, nearly 20 people spoke against the bill and no one spoke for it. It passed anyway.
Legislation to take public health policy decisions away from local health boards and put them in the hands of county commissions also is proceeding, even though reports state that no one wanted this bill and many are opposed to it.
Down the line it goes. Charter schools, education vouchers, allowing teachers to carry firearms, rolling back water safety regulations — all things just about everyone affected is against in one form or another, and nearly all going through with little resistance.
As noted in past editorials and by Gazette-Mail reporter Phil Kabler in his Sunday column, there’s a lot of score-settling and punitive logic at work, all fueled by a desire to stick it to the opposition (whomever that might be). There’s little regard to how awful it makes the state look or whether it actually does anything to make West Virginia a better place for its citizens or those people Republicans insist are going to come flooding into the state if the income tax is repealed.
A supermajority during a pandemic is a great time to get a lot of petty stuff through. It’s also a great way to lose a supermajority. Constituents notice when they’re being intentionally shut out or ignored.
You think West Virginia teachers aren’t seething about all of these bills to weaken public education and punish them for standing up for themselves? You think it’s not especially bad that the Legislature is doing all of these things when teachers were forced to go back to in-person classes in the middle of a pandemic? You think the state’s Black population, and everyone who empathizes with their mistreatment, appreciate one lone legislator attending a virtual public hearing on the monuments bill, sending the message that none of those against it are valued or worth listening to?
At the state level especially, when representative government stops being representative, people either go somewhere else or they vote those who ignored them out of office — sometimes both. The GOP supermajority has shown West Virginia who they are. West Virginians will eventually decide if that’s who they want to be.