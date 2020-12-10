Gov. Jim Justice keeps saying he’ll consider further action to reduce COVID-19 spread and deaths in West Virginia, but it’s becoming harder to believe him.
Justice mocked reporters who raised questions about the continuing acceleration of the virus in the state during briefings on Monday and Wednesday, rhetorically asking, “What would you have me do? Shut the whole state down?”
We’re not suggesting that’s the solution. But Justice has continued to say “all options are on the table” while simultaneously suggesting he’s not going to explore any of them.
So, the questions still stand. Will the governor take further action, and when is the situation in West Virginia considered bad enough for such measures in Justice’s view?
When the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources began tracking coronavirus cases around March, it took the state 110 days to record 100 deaths. Starting this past Saturday, it took just five days for the state to go from 799 deaths to 901. Another 20 COVID-19 deaths were added to the tally by the DHHR on Thursday morning, putting the total at 921.
Furthermore, the DHHR color-coded county map that tracks the number of cases per capita and via positivity rate, using whichever is lower as an indicator of spread and risk, listed 15 counties as red (the highest level of risk) and 23 counties as orange (the second-highest) Thursday morning. So, by the DHHR’s calculations — which are conservative, given the two variables taken into account — 38 of the state’s 55 counties are high-risk areas. Five counties were listed as “gold” — which would have been orange before the system was tweaked by Justice in an effort to keep more schools open to in-person learning. Seven were low-risk yellow, and five were lowest-risk green.
West Virginia this week also surpassed 20,000 active cases for the first time, and has seen anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 new cases a day. The state passed 50,000 total cases last week and likely will have surpassed 60,000 by Friday morning. As of Wednesday, there were nearly 700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in West Virginia. This is all happening in a state with a population of about 1.7 million.
So, we’ll ask again: When are things bad enough to consider further action?
Perhaps, when Gov. Justice recently insisted he’d be cracking down for everyone’s safety, hopes were higher for another congressional stimulus package. It wouldn’t be surprising if that is a key factor behind Justice’s inaction. He’s been banking on another stimulus since the summer and, without one, Justice will take the blame for the economic fallout from any type of shutdown, no matter how limited in scope.
Solutions could come from the West Virginia Legislature, but Justice has continually refused to call a special session, remaining the sole arbiter of the government’s response to the pandemic. He’s got a team of people aiding him, but it’s never been very clear how much influence they have on the governor’s decisions.
Justice’s solution, it seems, is to ride this pandemic with white knuckles until recently approved vaccines are available to the general public, which is still a few months away.
School breaks for Christmas will buy the governor some time. But the problem is still liable to get worse. Justice’s coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said West Virginia probably hasn’t seen the spike in cases that will occur as a result of people traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving. And Christmas is only 14 days away, promising another eventual surge.
Justice has options. He needs to earnestly explore them, rather than offering lip service. If nothing is done, the only certainty is that more West Virginians will become ill and die over the coming days, weeks and months.