The complaint process at the state, corporate and federal level apparently failed the people of Ranson, West Virginia, so badly that the Danish government is wading into the fight.
For two years, residents of the Jefferson County town have told the story of how alleged backroom deals, regulatory leniency and a lack of public information led to Danish company Rockwool planning to locate a manufacturing plant in Ranson. While some were enthusiastic about a manufacturer promising 150 jobs, many residents were concerned about the environmental impact and pollution of a coal-fired factory that turns rock into insulation.
What many didn’t know is that, while local advocacy groups were getting nowhere with the company or regulatory agencies in West Virginia, they also were in contact with government regulators in Denmark. Those regulators, after a year of considering information, have decided to launch an investigation into whether the proposed plant would have an adverse effect on air or water quality, while also examining whether any political improprieties were committed in setting up the project.
Particularly damning is the revelation that the Danish government offered to enter into a mediation process with Rockwool and West Virginians for Sustainable Development, the main party against the plant project, to work something out. Rockwool officials, perhaps either out of sheer arrogance or a feeling that such a process would damage their case, declined. That left Danish regulators with no choice but to launch the investigation.
Just because regulators in Denmark are looking into the history and potential harm of the project doesn’t mean Rockwool is guilty of anything. It does make regulatory agencies and responsible parties stateside look bad, at least for now. And the fact that the Danish government has been looking this over in various phases for a year before officially investigating indicates they’re not just plunging into the situation on a whim.
Hopefully, an agreeable solution, such as fueling the plant with an electric arc furnace, instead of burning coal, can be reached. If it is discovered that Rockwool committed any major breaches of law or proper conduct, the project should be halted. Whatever happens, everyone should view this as an example going forward that West Virginians won’t be silenced or bullied into accepting a project they oppose.