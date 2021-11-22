Travel trends for the second Thanksgiving during the age of the COVID-19 pandemic can be hard to discern, depending on who you ask.
A recent Morning Consult poll said 29% of Americans plan to travel for Thanksgiving, up from 21% last year. With vaccines and boosters available for everyone but children under 5, as opposed to no available vaccines last year, an uptick was probably expected, but it’s not a huge increase. On the other hand, AAA projects 53.4 million people will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, a 13% increase from last year (though that still wouldn’t be as high as 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers).
Of course, defining travel is different for everyone. The average Thanksgiving traveler has a round trip of about 200 miles. It’s much less of a hassle for those traveling anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours by car than it is to board an airplane, and the expense and current necessary public health requirements for flying could discourage some of those long-distance travelers.
How heavily the pandemic weighs on these decisions is hard to determine. Active COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations skyrocketed in West Virginia after last year’s holiday, suggesting the threat of the virus didn’t play much of a part in discouraging mass gatherings here, which involved some form of travel (though it might have only been across town or into another county).
Cases in West Virginia are starting to ramp up again heading into Thanksgiving 2021, after a slow decline from a three-month surge that peaked in September. West Virginia might be in for a repeat of the 2020 surge that started with Thanksgiving and peaked in January.
It will be interesting to examine travel post-COVID-19 (if that day ever arrives), and see what lasting impact, if any, the pandemic had. Will people be even more determined to take long trips and make up for lost time? Did some find they saved money by not traveling, causing them to alter future plans? Was a holiday when no one was really expected to leave their homes (in 2020, that is) less stressful than the typically jam-packed family gathering? If so, would some families like to start a new tradition of keeping it simple and small?
The answer is probably a mix of all of these things, though no one will really know for some time. Until then, however you celebrate Thanksgiving, enjoy yourself and stay safe.