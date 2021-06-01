Gov. Jim Justice, like just about everyone else in the state, was thunderstruck when drug manufacturer Viatris announced in December that it would be closing its plant in Morgantown, leaving 1,500 workers without jobs.
Justice was on the phone with Viatris executives that day. He said there was nothing he could do to prevent the facility from closing but was exploring other options, from finding a new operator to, perhaps, somehow repurposing the operation.
In the six months since, there’s been little — if any — word from the Justice administration on any work to save those jobs, despite resolutions passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate during the legislative session urging Justice to establish a task force to pursue options to keep those jobs from disappearing. Neither Justice nor anyone from his administration has offered any comment. The plant is set to close in nine weeks.
A report in Sunday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail detailed how the facility, which opened its doors as part of Mylan Pharmaceuticals in 1965, had the atmosphere of a team or a family, all working toward founder Milan Puskar’s goal of doing things the right way.
Morale declined over the past 10 to 15 years, following a series of disasters, including reports that former chief operating officer Heather Bresch, who was drawing a salary of $25 million a year at one point, didn’t complete all of her coursework toward a master’s degree, but it was awarded to her anyway. Bresch is the daughter of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who was governor in 2007, when the story came out.
A new management team focused on increasing speed of production and higher costs for products. This and other management moves seriously damaged morale at the Morgantown plant.
Then there was local and global outrage, in 2016, after Mylan, which was now part of Viatris, hiked the price of generic EpiPens from $100 to $600. The understandable hue and cry following that move prompted congressional hearings.
Of course, management missteps, alleged corruption and inflating the price of EpiPens had nothing to do with the workers at the Morgantown plant. They didn’t even manufacture the EpiPens. But workers said they still felt a stigma in the community, and were less proud of their jobs. Now, they’re going to lose them.
And, in West Virginia, a loss of 1,500 good-paying jobs is a huge blow. Which begs the question, where is the urgency from Justice?
It’s not the governor’s fault that the facility is closing, but shouldn’t he be doing something to try to save it? The self-described hard-nosed businessman made a phone call, was told there was nothing he could do, and that’s it? This from the guy who again and again tells the story about his father telling him there’s always something he can do?
When FirstEnergy announced it was shutting down its bankrupt coal-fired power plant in Pleasants County, Justice pushed a $12.5 million tax break through the Legislature to keep the plant limping along. The governor said it was imperative to save the 160 jobs at the plant. So, why isn’t he equally inspired to save 1,500 jobs?
Maybe it’s because FirstEnergy was a contributor to Justice’s reelection campaign. Maybe it’s because Justice operates a few coal companies. Maybe it was a favor to try to get FirstEnergy off his back (the company was suing one of Justice’s coal companies for $3.1 million over an alleged breach of contract, a detail that came out after Justice had gotten the tax break passed).
Perhaps Justice’s apparent inaction and silence are another way of sticking it to Manchin — a former political backer turned rival — even though Manchin’s daughter no longer workers for Mylan.
Maybe Justice is doing everything he can to find a future for this facility beyond Viatris, and no one has heard about it because he hasn’t responded to any questions from the news media about the situation since the closure was announced back in December. That seems unlikely, because, if Justice is putting any amount of effort toward anything, he typically likes to boast about how hard he’s working for the people of West Virginia.
The Legislature knew this was a big deal. Workers facing unemployment and a job market in this state where’s there’s plenty of jobs, but slim pickings when it comes to a livable wage and benefits, know it’s a big deal. They’re looking to their governor and other leaders for some acknowledgment, but they’re not hearing much.
Justice knows it’s a big deal, too. He either doesn’t want to put in the effort to try to find a solution, or he feels like there isn’t one. Perhaps closer to the truth, there isn’t a solution that benefits Justice. So why bother?