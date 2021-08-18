In a column last month, Lee Wolverton, HD Media vice president of news and executive editor, pointed out there were two things disgraced former president Richard Nixon and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had in common: disdain for the press and using canine shields.
The latter applied to Nixon in the infamous “Checkers” speech, while he was still a senator. Responding to reports of alleged bribes, Nixon deflected to his daughter’s dog, Checkers, a gift he said he wouldn’t return. For Justice, it’s been the bulldog Babydog, a frequent prop at news briefings and the namesake of continuing efforts to try and get more West Virginians vaccinated.
At least Nixon only used Checkers once.
Justice, who continues to hem and haw on action regarding climbing COVID-19 numbers. which are sure to keep climbing with schools in session, said during a briefing Wednesday that he can’t understand why people are saying bad things about Babydog, and anyone who would so slander the pup must have something wrong with them. The dog came up because the governor said he’s extending the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination campaign, which includes a chance at cash and other prizes for getting the shot.
We can’t believe we’re saying this for the second or third time, but we love Babydog. We’d never say anything bad about her. It’s certainly not her fault she’s being used the way she is.
Are other people saying bad things about Babydog? Is she getting trolled on social media? We don’t know. We don’t care. We have a feeling Babydog doesn’t care, either.
What we do care about is how this pandemic, now escalating just a month after hitting lows for active cases, hospitalizations and so on, is being addressed.
Right now, it’s being handled by a governor who looks like he’s stalling. Justice is certainly concerned about the numbers. He’s concerned about the delta variant, which affects children — including those too young to get vaccinated — at higher rates than any other previous strain of the virus. He’s gobsmacked by the crawling vaccination rates, especially among those between the ages of 12 and 65. His concerns seem sincere. Yet, there’s no plan of action, just a heightened state of incredulity.
At the same time, the governor might be resuming the role of head boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School, where he already coaches the girls. He also continues to be involved in his businesses. His concern about the pandemic might be legitimate, but his actions show he’s just as distracted from the one job the state elected him to do as he’s ever been, if not more.
High school athletics are already seeing cancellations with this newest surge. If he doesn’t get a grip on his main job, the governor might not have to worry about coaching.
No one has any beef with Babydog. It’s the guy hiding behind her everyone wants to talk to.