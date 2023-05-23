Public sentiment across the board seems to indicate that most Americans would prefer some alternative in the 2024 presidential election over a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Yet, it seems that’s the unavoidable course that is set. Only Trump has enough galvanized support to win a Republican primary, and only Joe Biden, despite his presidency’s dismal approval ratings (fair or not), can beat Trump, which is precisely the reason Biden was nominated by the Democrats in 2020.
The No Labels experiment, with a potential independent candidate in Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., could offer an alternative, but, at this stage, such an idea seems more likely to throw a wrench into the race than produce a winner.
After the Republicans’ historically dismal performance in the 2022 midterms, it appeared to sink in that, despite Trump’s loyal base of voters, the former, twice-impeached president who sparked a violent attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election, was poison for the GOP in elections. Trump’s caustic brand of petty grievances and victimhood, along with a healthy dose of delusion about stolen elections, cost Republicans dearly between 2016 and 2022.
But the GOP couldn’t turn the page. Trump is still the favorite for Republican nomination, even as he faces a criminal indictment on multiple felonies in New York and possible further indictments for his actions in Georgia (where he was recorded trying to coerce election officials to overturn election results), his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol and possible violation of the Espionage Act in relation to retaining a horde of top secret documents after leaving the White House.
In Monday’s episode of “The Daily” podcast, New York Times reporter Astead Herndon laid out the complexities of a fractured GOP. Most Trump supporters blame the Republican establishment, not Trump, for the failures in the 2022 midterms, even though Republicans backed by Trump and engaging in election denialism and other conspiracy theories got clobbered.
Others say the movement Trump started is what’s important, and it can survive without Trump. Some of those people say Trump is now part of the establishment they so despise. A GOP political strategist told Herndon that separating from Trump is a nonstarter for any Republican presidential candidate, but he also said Trump has to stop living in the past. He doesn’t even have to be the nominee, but he’d have to be along for the ride (nothing in Trump’s history suggests he’d suddenly be OK with halting his lies about the 2020 election or that he’d agree to be a kingmaker but not the king).
In other words, voters and strategists on the right are all over the place. Only Trump can solidify that 30% to 35% of GOP voters to ensure a primary victory and, likely, another presidential loss. As Herndon pointed out, those on the right who are outside the MAGA base are too separated on their reasons why to rally around another candidate. Meanwhile, the Republicans’ great hope after the 2022 debacle, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is mimicking Trump without really taking him on and is dwarfed by Trump in popularity.
Herndon surmises that Trump changed the Republican Party permanently, and even Trump can’t really control what he unleashed anymore. Right now, though, he’s the only candidate capable of navigating that wave. DeSantis’ only hope, at least according to Herndon, is swooping in if Trump’s multiple legal entanglements (including a recent guilty verdict in a civil trial over sexual assault) make the former president nonviable or unable to run.
The Democrats have a similar problem, although it comes from an ideologically different place and has been a feature, rather than a bug, for the party for a long time. It’s a big tent. Independent and suburban voters don’t like the disjointed messages of the far left. Only Biden, who is advanced in years and, despite multiple policy victories, clearly fails to kindle unanimous hope about the country’s future, can beat a man who is viewed by a majority of Americans as a threat to democracy.
It all comes down to winning. That’s the problem.