Public sentiment across the board seems to indicate that most Americans would prefer some alternative in the 2024 presidential election over a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Yet, it seems that’s the unavoidable course that is set. Only Trump has enough galvanized support to win a Republican primary, and only Joe Biden, despite his presidency’s dismal approval ratings (fair or not), can beat Trump, which is precisely the reason Biden was nominated by the Democrats in 2020.

