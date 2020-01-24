Gazette-Mail editorial: Why are people afraid of the letters 'LGBTQ'?

LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and there are some differing interpretations for the last letter. Some put a plus sign on the end.
What does that really mean, and why do some seem so afraid of it?
Again, some in the West Virginia Legislature are trying to change state code so that anti-discrimination law accounts for sexual orientation and gender identity. Again, the same tropes that insinuate deviancy and play on fear are being trotted out to swat the notion down.
What is the LGBTQ community? They’re people. It’s not like they get special cards and discounts, like the AARP. They don’t wear hoods and burn crosses, like the KKK, although some woefully misinformed legislators have made those comparisons.
It’s not Scientology. Nor is it a government agency. They don’t meet in town halls and record minutes. Sure, there are gay or trans advocacy groups that meet and lobby just like the coal folks do. They aren’t under some massive LGBTQ umbrella operation overseeing an agenda steering toward world domination.
It’s an acronym for defining a group of people who see themselves a certain way. That’s it. It’s no different than calling someone black or white or Asian. They don’t all think the same way. They don’t all want the same things. They’re your neighbors, friends and co-workers. What most of them want is to know they can’t be fired, denied a job, refused services or denied housing because of who they are, and who they love.
So, why are some people so afraid of giving them those rights? The answer had better not be biblical in nature or based on morality, because there’s a long list of things legislators in West Virginia have done that fly in the face of that type of argument.
Are people worried they’ll be sued? Treat them like you’d treat anyone else, and that won’t happen.
This perpetual issue, whether failing to enact changes to state law or trying to take away municipal law that offers such protections — as was the case last year — makes West Virginia look exactly like some of the worst stereotypes about this state.
West Virginia can’t grow by exclusion. It’s time to start working on fairness, and turning the Mountain State into a place people want to be.