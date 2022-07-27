Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Public hearings bear that name for a reason. Governing bodies conduct them to gather information, input and, sometimes, to ask questions.

But hearing and listening are two different things. Listening is dangerous. It might cause lawmakers to actually ponder what they’re about to do and ask themselves if it’s right. Many legislators would like to avoid that, if at all possible.

