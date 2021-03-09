As West Virginians prepare to mark the anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a worldwide pandemic, restrictions put in place to fight the spread of the disease are loosening. Sort of.
Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice decided there was no longer any need to limit the number of people allowed in bars, restaurants, stores or museums because of the coronavirus. However, Justice did decide to limit public gatherings to 100 people. And travel sports teams may compete statewide, except in counties designated as red on the state’s still-used but largely forgotten color-coded map.
“There are absolutely points that would make us put the restrictions back on, and I hope and pray they do not come,” said the governor, who has justly drawn national praise for the state’s ahead-of-the-curve vaccination program. “I don’t know specifically what those points would be, but our medical experts are watching this around the clock. It’d be really nice if this thing just slowly moved its way out of our lives. We’re doing the very best we can hope to do here.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said he is “100% comfortable” with Justice’s decision to end capacity limits.
“We are prioritizing the health, well-being and the lives of the people in this state,” Marsh said. “I am 100% comfortable [with Justice’s announcement] and his touch with this.”
Marsh said there is little evidence of COVID-19 outbreaks or infections linked to public places such as bars and restaurants.
Justice has even ordered schools to resume in-person classes five days a week. West Virginia is slowly returning to pre-COVID life.
Yet, some West Virginians remain cautious, and Justice does, too. Unlike Texas, Florida and several other states, Justice did not eliminate West Virginia’s mask mandate, so he’s apparently not yet ready to declare total victory over the novel coronavirus.
One question remains, though. If the coronavirus is being driven out of the state to the point where restaurants and bars can reopen to full capacity, why is the state Capitol still on COVID lockdown? As a followup to that, why are the governor’s thrice-weekly news conferences still done over the internet, instead of in person?
Is it a matter of medical science? Is gathering people to watch their government in action more dangerous than meeting for beers at the corner tavern? Is there something inherently risky about people coming in contact with their elected and appointed public servants? (Yes, there’s a double meaning in that last question.)
Apparently, the people who run the Capitol think so. And that’s a shame.
During this legislative session — the first in living memory in which the Republican Party has a majority large enough to push its agenda through unchallenged — people can’t walk into the Capitol uninvited. They need permission in advance to enter the building. Oh, voters can do their best to follow legislative action online, but the opportunity to approach a legislator to talk about Main Street concerns is gone.
It’s almost as if the people who run state government don’t want to mingle with the people who put them there. First came reducing the number of entrances available to the public, done in the name of security. Now it’s not letting the public in at all, done in the name of fighting COVID-19.
What’s good enough for an arts and crafts store ought to be good enough for the West Virginia Capitol.