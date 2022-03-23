Fraternity hazing at American colleges and universities is an old tradition that can be traced back more than 200 years. With everything else that has changed for the better in the United States over that time, it’s puzzling as to why physical and emotional abuse of fraternity pledges on campuses continues and, in some cases, has become more dangerous than ever.
West Virginia University suspended the Delta Chi fraternity this week after a reported hazing incident. This announcement came with further news of sanctions and reprimands against three other fraternities for violating the WVU Student Code of Conduct.
Delta Chi lost its official recognition at WVU and was hit with a three-year suspension. The fraternity’s international headquarters also withdrew its recognition of the chapter in Morgantown.
University officials didn’t explain exactly what happened in the hazing incident, but that was only one of the reasons the fraternity has been in the news lately.
WVU’s student newspaper, The Daily Athenaeum, reported that members of Delta Chi also were involved in a fight in February with members of Phi Sigma Phi, one of the other fraternities facing disciplinary action. One member of Phi Sigma Phi was arrested during the incident and faces felony charges after police say he fired a gun into the air to stop the brawl, The DA reported.
That a gun was not only involved but reportedly fired to get everyone’s attention points to a particularly high degree of insanity surrounding the incident.
It’s not uncommon to hear of hazing incidents at college fraternities in West Virginia, or in other parts of the country. University officials condemn these things when they come to light and say they shouldn’t happen. Indeed, hazing is not only banned by most colleges and universities but also violates laws in nearly every U.S. state — and yet they continue to occur.
A recent NBC News report noted that, from 2000 to 2021, at least 50 college students died from hazing incidents.
Last year, Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University, was found dead on a couch at an off-campus fraternity party. Coincidentally, Oakes was a Delta Chi pledge at VCU. Eight men were indicted on hazing charges, while three others were charged with providing alcohol to a minor.
Just two weeks after Oakes’ death last February, Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz, a Pi Kappa Alpha pledge, died in an alleged hazing incident. Six men were indicted on manslaughter charges and two others were charged with hazing in Foltz’s death.
Hazing isn’t limited to fraternities. There have been news reports alleging hazing on college sports teams and in other university organizations. More and more, incidents come to light because someone is recording the thing on their smartphone and uploads it to social media.
So, if it’s so easy to get caught and the consequences are so dire, especially if someone gets seriously hurt or dies, why does this continue to happen?
One factor has to be the societal phenomenon that someone must prove themselves worthy of belonging. They must endure a trial that shows they are worthy of being called a brother. But that’s pretty messed up, when considering most of these trials involve teenagers consuming massive amounts of alcohol. What does that prove about anyone’s character?
Another reason for perpetuating hazing is perhaps that the older members of whatever fraternity, team or club had to go through the same thing. It’s tradition. But if it calls for humiliation, physical pain or the risk of death, why is it still a tradition? Lots of traditions outside of college life end when the lawn catches on fire or someone loses an eye. Why should fraternity traditions be any different?
There’s always basic cruelty. Sometimes, people just like to inflict suffering on other people, especially if it’s organized and encouraged. Boredom also could be a factor.
Some supporters of Greek life on college campuses say these incidents are not representative of who they are. They point, fairly enough, to hazing incidents and alcohol-related deaths at colleges involving other organizations, or students in general. Others say this is a bigger problem in the Greek system because fraternities and sororities don’t play the same roles in college life that they used to. Some go even further, calling for the complete abolishment of fraternities and sororities.
The solution is probably somewhere in the middle of all of these extremes. But, at the end of the day, hazing is rightly punished harshly, and those who would perpetuate it need to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. That story of making a freshman walk through the snow without any clothes on until they got frostbite or making them drink so much that they nearly choked on their own vomit won’t be nearly as funny as they think it is now later in life.
If someone gets seriously hurt or dies, the realization of how pointless all of this is slams up a lot quicker.