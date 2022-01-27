So far, observational data seems to bolster earlier research suggesting the latest variant of COVID-19 spreads much easier than previous strains but is less severe, in terms of symptoms and lethality.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is that the omicron variant still poses a major challenge for West Virginia.
The state set a record for hospitalizations on Wednesday, when there were 1,043 patients throughout West Virginia occupying a bed because of COVID-19. That number bumped up to 1,080 on Thursday. The previous high was 1,012, set Sept. 24 at the peak of a delta variant surge. Before the days around that surge, the high was 818, set in January 2021.
So, the state is seeing stronger and stronger surges putting a major strain on a health care infrastructure that’s precarious enough as it is. Some hospitals are having to turn away patients with other serious health care needs because the facilities are full. Health care workers are being pushed to the breaking point and burning out. Many hospitals are understaffed, as patient numbers climb to new highs. In fact, the staffing issue is such a problem that the governor mobilized the National Guard to assist where it can.
Vaccines aren’t as effective against omicron. The vaccinated, especially those who also have received a booster shot, tend to experience milder symptoms, but the number of breakthrough cases in West Virginia is getting larger. Of the 1,080 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 32% were vaccinated, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The data doesn’t indicate whether these patients are fully vaccinated and have received a booster, or have only received part of the original vaccine. Still, those breakthrough cases are growing.
Breakthrough cases also are more likely because so many West Virginians still won’t get vaccinated. West Virginia’s vaccination rate remains stuck at 52% of the population, among the lowest in the nation, and continues to grow only at a crawl. While the omicron variant is new, this phenomenon isn’t. Whatever the virus, lower vaccination rates equal lower herd immunity, which allows for easier transmission of a bug.
Those who think the growing numbers of breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalization are proof of ludicrous conspiracy theories about the virus and vaccines should keep in mind that still more than two-thirds of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. They also should look closer at the data, because the unvaccinated are still much more likely to require serious treatment or even die from the latest surge.
As of Thursday, there were 217 patients in intensive care units across West Virginia and 177 of them, or 81.7%, were unvaccinated. Of the 120 patients on life support, 111 (92.5%) had not gotten the vaccine. West Virginia has lost nearly 5,700 people to COVID-19, more than 4,000 of whom died after vaccines became available, and yet the vast majority of the dead were not vaccinated.
Some proclaim the pandemic is over. True, this latest mutation does seem much weaker, in terms of symptoms. Perhaps COVID-19 will eventually become more like the flu, as some predict. But many West Virginians, including some in positions of influence in the state, made the mistake of thinking this was over in July, when active cases were under 1,000 and there were only about 50 people in the hospital. Two months later, active cases peaked just shy of 30,000, and there were more than 1,000 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020.
There were those who thought it was over after the surge last fall, but health experts kept warning that a winter surge would occur if vaccination rates didn’t improve drastically. They didn’t, and now hospitalizations have hit another record high.
It doesn’t matter what word is used to classify COVID-19. West Virginia and much of the country are still stuck with this thing, and it’s still wreaking havoc on the state’s health care system and disrupting the day-to-day lives of many West Virginians.