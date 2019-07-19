Gazette-Mail editorial: Why pill companies still want to suppress data

The numbers are there for the entire country to see, and it’s more evident than ever that drug distributors shipped an obscene number of synthetic opioid pills to small towns in West Virginia and throughout Appalachia between 2006 and 2012. The pill count totaled 76 billion nationwide.
The data was released in court records unsealed by a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, overseeing a case filed by about 2,000 cities and counties throughout the region blaming drug distributors and manufacturers for fueling the opioid crisis that created an addiction epidemic and has claimed thousands of lives.
The documents were finally unsealed thanks to the efforts of attorneys Suzanne Weise and Pat McGinley on behalf of HD Media — the parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch — and the legal team for The Washington Post.
With information about pill shipments through 2012 out there, the drug distributors and manufacturers named in the lawsuit have filed an emergency motion to block the release of further documents that would disclose pill shipping records from 2013 and 2014. They claim such records would be used as a “bargaining chip” to force settlements in the lawsuit.
That line of reason is telling. The records that are already out there make these companies look very bad. It’s rather obvious that, for instance, two pharmacies in a small town like Williamson didn’t need 20.8 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills shipped to them over a period of seven years. This latest stance from the manufacturers and distributors in the federal lawsuit seems to indicate that records from 2013 and 2014 would show the shipments continued in large quantities throughout Appalachia.
Emails from pharmaceutical companies obtained by the news media in other court cases show executives at companies like Purdue Pharma, creator of OxyContin, were aware of the crisis they were fueling, but they tried to keep the whole thing under wraps by misleading doctors and blaming addicts because the companies were making billions.
Executives for drug distributors and manufacturers could also be worried about criminal charges. As the Gazette-Mail reported Friday, executives for pharmaceutical company Miami-Luken and two local pharmacists were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiring to distribute controlled substances throughout the region. So a high-dollar legal settlement, whether agreed upon out of court or awarded by a jury, might not be the only consequence these companies and those who run them have to consider.
No matter the motivation from the defendants, there’s no reason this information shouldn’t be made public.
As McGinley put it, “The disclosure of DEA data and court filings that have been withheld from the public isn’t about any public relations strategy. Disclosure honors the right of people in communities across the country to know the facts about the opioid epidemic and what is transpiring in opioid litigation.”