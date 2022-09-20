Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Gazette-Mail recently highlighted the work of filmmaker and Lincoln County native Yancey Burns, whose documentary, “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” has been showing on Monday evenings throughout September at Taylor Books in Charleston.

In the article, Burns said he found the concept almost humorous at first, because it should be an issue that, by now, is over and done with. Many of the mascot names and costumes still in use in sports are not only offensive to Native Americans, but also to the broader public.

