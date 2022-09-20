The Gazette-Mail recently highlighted the work of filmmaker and Lincoln County native Yancey Burns, whose documentary, “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” has been showing on Monday evenings throughout September at Taylor Books in Charleston.
In the article, Burns said he found the concept almost humorous at first, because it should be an issue that, by now, is over and done with. Many of the mascot names and costumes still in use in sports are not only offensive to Native Americans, but also to the broader public.
But, in some instances, affecting change in sports can be more challenging than comprehensive health care reform in Congress.
The most obviously offensive nickname in sports belonged to the National Football League’s Washington, D.C., franchise, now known as the Commanders. It was an outright ethnic slur. Yet, that team name was one of the most difficult dominoes to topple. Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians are in the waning days of their first season under that name. If Washington’s problem was more about the name, Cleveland’s might have been more about imaging. It’s not hard to see how a literally red, cartoonish Native American with a broad grin is problematic.
There are still plenty of professional sports teams, along with a few universities and thousands of high school programs — including four in West Virginia — with some combination of Native American team names, images and mascots.
So, why does it take so long to address this as an issue, and why do so many resist change?
Well, first off, a lot of people still don’t understand the problem. They don’t have the proper context to understand that the way Native Americans were brutalized and marginalized by the U.S. government nearly two centuries ago and all of the struggles since makes these names and logos troubling.
Many also say that these names, logos and mascots honor Native Americans, and Native Americans even support such branding. The latter is a misnomer in most cases and the former, well, keep in mind the Milwaukee Braves used to have a mascot called “Chief Noc-A-Homa,” who would exit a teepee and do a dance every time the team hit a home run. When the Braves relocated to Atlanta, Noc-A-Homa was occasionally joined by “Princess Win-A-Lotta.” Those characters, retired in the 1980s, didn’t exactly honor a culture.
There are a lot of similar examples across the history of sports that would make just about any fan today uncomfortable at the very least.
The Braves and, in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, have kept their names while shedding almost all of the Native American imagery in logos and branding. Both fan bases still do “tomahawk chops,” as do fans of the Florida State Seminoles, during games. A lot of these teams are in a sort of limbo, where there are offsetting factors around changing the name.
It’s understandable that some fans find this whole ordeal bothersome. For many, this seems like a sociopolitical issue and sports have traditionally been a refuge from the tiring back-and-forth of that world. But it’s been a long time since sports, politics and the issues of the day had definable boundaries from each other. Maybe that makes the situation worse. Defenders of offensive names or mascots perhaps dig in that much deeper if they feel a push for a change is coming from the political left.
Then, there’s the argument of tradition. There are rabid fan bases out there that lose their minds over a uniform change, let alone retiring a mascot. If you change a name, these fans argue, you’re chucking a team’s history and pride into the dumpster. Really, though, these changes and evolutions have been happening for decades. The only thing that truly damages a sport or team in America is what happens between the lines, be it an anachronism unwilling to adapt to the faster pace of modern life (see baseball) or continued dismal results in the games themselves (see University of Nebraska football, Detroit Lions football, Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, etc.).
Sure, Commanders and Guardians might seem like lame nicknames, but in a few years, nobody will care. Go back and look at how Denver Broncos fans lost their minds when new uniforms, truly bizarre for their time, were unveiled in 1998. The Broncos won the Super Bowl that year and did it again the following season. All of a sudden, no one cared what they were wearing. (Granted, if winning cures everything, it could take a little longer to achieve acceptance of the new moniker in Washington.)
The most important thing surrounding this issue, though, is that these names and mascots actually hurt the people they depict. This isn’t anecdotal, it’s evidence-based.
According to the American Psychological Association, depictions of Native Americans as savage mascots and other cultural appropriation, especially in school sports, create a hostile learning environment for native people. Studies have also shown that these depictions sometimes damage Native Americans’ self-worth and how they view what they can achieve. It’s a painful reinforcement of how they believe they are viewed outside their own culture, not to mention a reminder of their past subjugation. Some studies have even linked sports imagery to higher rates of depression and suicide among Native Americans.
That, more than anything, shows why pushes for these changes aren’t just political correctness or culture wars run amok. For the most part, when there’s a recognizable societal problem and a fairly painless solution, things change. That doesn’t exclude sports.