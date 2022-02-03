Remember when Gov. Jim Justice loved President Joe Biden? No?
It’s true. There was a time when the governor, who often uses the president as a scapegoat for his own shortcomings and is now promising to take on Biden over vaccine mandates for health care workers, really liked the country’s new chief executive.
It might be hard to recall, because it was a while ago and short-lived. But, at the very beginning of Biden’s term, Justice said he was excited to work with the new president and encouraged by Biden’s efforts to improve COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. Justice also was a fan of Biden’s American Rescue Plan to provide more federal money to ease the economic devastation the pandemic had caused.
Of course, this also was when West Virginia was America’s underdog story, and folksy Jim Justice was the darling of national news outlets. West Virginia had surprised everyone with how effective it had been in getting its population vaccinated, while many other states — presumed to be more sophisticated and efficient in such matters — struggled. This was in the final month of 2020 and the first two or three months of 2021.
It’s also important to remember that, at that time, vaccines were only available to those age 65 or older, or perceived to be at a higher risk because of serious health problems. West Virginia, in the top three nationally for elderly population and typically near the top as far as unhealthy populations go, had eligible vaccine recipients in spades.
Around the same time, national public health experts were being asked what the biggest challenges were for getting people vaccinated against COVID-19. More than a few said the first part would be easy, because you can go to the elderly. Having clinics at assisted-living facilities and nursing homes would get the vaccine to those most at risk in high numbers. The hard part, they said, would be getting those under age 65 to go somewhere to get the vaccine once they became eligible.
That’s pretty much what happened in West Virginia. The state that led the nation in vaccinations out of the gate took a nose dive when the vaccine became available to the general public. Justice, the national media darling, was now being asked what had happened in his state by those same outlets that had previously praised him. Why was West Virginia failing so badly? The notoriously thin-skinned Justice came apart in those interviews.
Slowly but surely, the governor who had surprised everyone by making tough decisions on public health mandates when there was no vaccine, and had led the charge to get vaccinations out, started to sour on the whole thing. The GOP governor who had resisted the Republican Party’s politicization and anti-science pandering began to fall back more toward the crowd. Sure, he still wanted everyone to get vaccinated. And no, he didn’t buy into conspiracy theories and often, rightfully, slagged them as ludicrous.
Justice’s line scorching conspiracy theorists who believe tracking chips are in the vaccine, pointing out that a cellphone does the job much better, is one of the best we’ve heard.
Still, his commitment wavered. He didn’t want to alienate those who were against the vaccine. Being fair to both sides is all well and good in a lot of instances, but not when one side poses a huge health risk to others in the midst of a deadly pandemic, and their reasons are unsound.
Justice eventually turned on Biden, too, blaming the president for a slow rollout of booster shots as the delta variant surged in West Virginia, while conveniently ignoring that boosters would only help, at that time, less than half the population, because vaccination rates were in the gutter.
Justice also passed the buck by preaching “local control” on public health measures. But when local control turned into businesses and organizations, especially health care providers, instituting policies requiring employees either get vaccinated or get tested frequently, the governor changed his stance.
Again, it’s OK to think mandates aren’t the way to go. But when state leadership abdicates its responsibility and vaccination rates remain near the bottom in the country, what other tools do operations like health care facilities have?
Justice can talk to Biden all he wants. The president’s administration has helped West Virginia tremendously, through the American Rescue Plan and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and yet is still demonized by Justice at every public speaking opportunity the governor gets. So, there’s very little reason for Biden to listen. Still, Biden might lend an ear, if for no other reason than he’s not as petty and small as Justice.