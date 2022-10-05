Over the next few days, we at the Gazette-Mail will be explaining and examining the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
So, what better place to start than Amendment 1? It is officially titled the “Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment.”
The text of the amendment is quite lengthy, but the Secretary of State’s Office offers the following summary: “Clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
The fallout over a 2018 West Virginia Supreme Court scandal prompted the proposed amendment. And that scandal began in late 2017, because of a couch. Specifically, a now infamous $32,000 couch that former chief justice Allen Loughry had in his office, along with a historic office desk belonging to the state that the justice had in his home.
From that initial loose thread, a tale unraveled of justices improperly, unethically and lavishly using state funds and property. Loughry was eventually indicted by a federal grand jury and later convicted at trial on 11 of 22 charges, including wire fraud, lying to investigators, mail fraud and witness tampering. He spent two years in prison.
Long before Loughry went to trial, the House of Delegates decided to impeach the entire Supreme Court, minus then-justice Menis Ketchum, who resigned before impeachment proceedings began. Justice Robin Davis retired around the same time, but the Legislature included Davis, along with Loughry, Beth Walker and Margaret Workman in the proceedings.
Workman claimed due process was violated because the House did not follow the letter of the law on impeachment proceedings. The Supreme Court, made up of temporary appointees, narrowly sided with Workman and impeachment was halted. Workman did not seek another term on the court. Walker was censured. Loughry resigned after his conviction.
This is a long way of saying Republican legislators were miffed at Workman for successfully arguing fine-line flaws in the impeachment process. But context is important.
Workman obviously didn’t preside over her own case. At the same time, frustration on the part of legislators is understandable. They no doubt thought a Supreme Court made up of temporary appointees was predisposed to favor Workman. Temporary justices are used to avoid conflicts of interest, but West Virginia is a small state. It is worth noting that two of the five appointed justices voted against the ruling.
Legislators are asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment placed on the ballot because of a very specific circumstance. What voters need to ask themselves is how else this might be applied. It is (at least hopefully) unlikely that the Legislature will again find itself in a position where it is attempting to remove every justice of the Supreme Court from office. And it is somewhat understandable that legislators would want a clearer path that doesn’t get mired in the courts. But what if the body politic wants to remove someone else from office and they don’t follow proper procedure? What if the Senate follows the House by kicking someone out of office through a corrupt process?
Voters also need to remember that this is a constitutional amendment. It doesn’t keep courts out of impeachment proceedings conducted by this Legislature. It keeps them out of impeachment proceedings conducted by every Legislature from here to eternity, however long that might actually be.