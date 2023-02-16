The bill working through the West Virginia Legislature that would allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to pack heat on a public college campus was a bad idea from the jump. In the wake of the shooting at Michigan State University, it looks even worse.
Just days after that tragedy, the Legislature made another show of caring about what West Virginians think by hosting a public hearing on Senate Bill 10, the so-called “Campus Self-Defense Act,” which has already passed the Senate and is now in the House of Delegates. Almost every person who spoke at the hearing was against the bill, especially in light of recent events. Their concerns were those of common sense. The bill doesn’t solve any problems while obviously upping the likelihood of gun violence on college campuses.
Long before the hearing Wednesday morning, the presidents of the state’s two largest public universities, Marshall and WVU, had already publicly denounced the bill, but that didn’t stop the Senate from passing it. Apparently, the testimony of citizens Wednesday morning had little impact, either. By the afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee had advanced the bill to the full House of Delegates.
Never mind that this will increase the likelihood of suicides. Never mind that it will cost universities millions of dollars to beef up security, provide storage for weapons and figure out how to enforce firearm bans at the few places guns won’t be allowed. Never mind that the universities will have to eat these costs because SB 10 provides no funding for its stipulations and the Legislature has been slashing higher education funding for years. Never mind that the bill passed the Senate days after mass shootings in California and the House is moving the bill after a shooting on a college campus.
This is following a familiar pattern in a legislature under the control of a Republican supermajority. Lawmakers conduct a hearing to pretend they care, then consider nothing that is said in the hearing before doing what they want to do. They don’t care if West Virginians die as a result of this legislation. They don’t care if it makes any sense or if anyone in the state believes this policy should be pursued. They are completely devoted to advancing far-right ideology in the name of money, power and owning the opposition.
It’s an idealistic war that has nothing to do with what’s best for West Virginians. And it’s going to continue as long as the GOP feels invincible, which it might for a long time yet.