Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The bill working through the West Virginia Legislature that would allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to pack heat on a public college campus was a bad idea from the jump. In the wake of the shooting at Michigan State University, it looks even worse.

Just days after that tragedy, the Legislature made another show of caring about what West Virginians think by hosting a public hearing on Senate Bill 10, the so-called “Campus Self-Defense Act,” which has already passed the Senate and is now in the House of Delegates. Almost every person who spoke at the hearing was against the bill, especially in light of recent events. Their concerns were those of common sense. The bill doesn’t solve any problems while obviously upping the likelihood of gun violence on college campuses.

Recommended for you