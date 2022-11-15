Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in 2024, as one does seven days after being reelected to the House of Representatives.

Mooney, who is under two House ethics investigations, likely will spend all of his new, two-year term as a West Virginia representative campaigning to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., if Manchin decides to run again. Gov. Jim Justice also has mused about running for the Senate.

