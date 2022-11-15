Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in 2024, as one does seven days after being reelected to the House of Representatives.
Mooney, who is under two House ethics investigations, likely will spend all of his new, two-year term as a West Virginia representative campaigning to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., if Manchin decides to run again. Gov. Jim Justice also has mused about running for the Senate.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey tried to take Manchin down in 2018, but fell short, as is the pattern with Senate candidates riding an endorsement from Donald Trump once they manage to win a primary. Morrisey came close, though. Will he want another shot? Morrisey released a statement Tuesday saying he hopes to be a candidate for something other than attorney general in 2024, noting that he has been asked (by whom is not clear) to consider running for the Senate or for governor.
Who will Trump endorse if Morrisey and Mooney face off in a primary? As of Tuesday morning, Mooney still had Trump’s endorsement for his House reelection bid pinned to the top of his campaign Twitter account.
Maybe Morrisey will run for Mooney’s seat (another role Morrisey claims he’s been asked to consider), and Justice — who used to boast of his friendship with Trump and switched to the Republican Party at a Trump rally in Huntington less than a year into his first term — will battle Mooney in a GOP primary to take on Manchin.
Perhaps Manchin will return and run for governor, which would likely, at this point, put him up against car dealer Chris Miller, the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., another West Virginia politician who has “MAGA” hash-tagged on her campaign account on Twitter. Both Mooney and Miller voted against certifying Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, hours after Trump had unleashed a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.
It’s assumed that Trump and the MAGA movement will play a big role in all of these races. Nationally, however, Republicans are turning against Trump, not because of his reprehensible, unpresidential conduct on occasions too numerous to count, his role in a failed coup to stop the transfer of power or investigations into stolen, top-secret documents. It’s because he is a drag on the ticket. He is a loser.
Under Trump, Republicans lost control of the House in 2018. In 2020, he failed to get reelected and the GOP lost control of the Senate. Last week’s midterms were supposed to be a “red tsunami,” given historical precedent (the party controlling the White House usually takes a big hit in the midterms) and factors such as inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval numbers. Indeed, Morrisey tweeted on Election Day that he expected Republicans to end up with control of the Senate with as many as 52 seats, along with a strong majority in the House with around 240 seats.
Instead, the Democrats kept control of the Senate and might even pick up a seat. It appears that Republicans will take control of the House, but by a slim majority. The Biden administration bucked about 80 years of trends, producing one of the best midterm results in modern history for a party holding the presidency. (Morrisey also predicted all four constitutional amendments on the ballot in West Virginia would pass. They all failed.)
What happened to that red wave? There are a lot of factors at play, but Republicans badly underestimated the impact of a Supreme Court with three Trump appointees on it overturning Roe v. Wade in June and the threat to democracy voters perceive from MAGA election deniers who bought Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Overall, the blame is shifting to Trump.
Reports are surfacing that megadonors are done with Trump. The media organizations he thrives on, Fox News in particular, also have turned on him for the most part.
The question becomes whether Trump has lost his base. If not, it’s possible he can pull everyone back under his thumb. Nationally, the midterms would suggest he’s lost a good deal of them, which is part of the reason those Trump could easily intimidate before are speaking out now.
Most of the major candidates Trump backed lost. The only big victory was J.D. Vance holding onto the Republican Senate seat from Ohio that was opened up with Rob Portman’s departure. Vance went from a harsh critic of Trump to a hardcore sycophant because it was politically expedient. If Vance senses a change in direction, he’ll shift with it like the empty airfield windsock he is.
However, even if Trump has truly lost his grip on a significant amount of the Republican Party, and that’s still a big if, it might not change how West Virginia Republicans strategize for 2024. Trump carried this state by nearly 70% in 2016 and 2020. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, control the Governor’s Office and every constitutional office in the state, along with every seat in the congressional delegation, except for Manchin’s.
In the rest of the country, people seem, at least for now, beleaguered by all of the anger and rage Trump requires, not to mention the constant rehashing of personal grudges and his refusal to admit he lost in 2020, when there isn’t a shred of evidence to back any of his unhinged claims of a stolen election.
If voters are ready to move on, politicians will react accordingly. In West Virginia, though, that might not be so easy or wise for GOP candidates to do, however much it hurts the state when it comes to things that really matter.