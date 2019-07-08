Gazette-Mail editorial: Winning solves everything, almost

They poured it on too thick against lesser competition. They celebrated too much. They were too political. They harped too much about their pay.
Now? Well, now, they’re simply world champions.
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is back-to-back World Cup winners after defeating the Netherlands, 2-0, on Sunday in France.
Co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who polarized some as the president feuded with her on social media, scored six goals throughout the tournament, including the penalty kick that would hold up as the game winner on Sunday. She was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s MVP and the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer. President Donald Trump tweeted that Rapinoe should “win” before talking about whether or not she would visit the White House. She won in the most demonstrative way possible.
That and other criticism, like the apoplectic reaction of the British press to Alex Morgan’s tea-drinking celebration after scoring a goal on the English, or arguing the fusillade of goals (13, a World Cup record) that were tallied in the opening match against hapless Thailand was a tad much, have faded into the background of what is one of the most dominant World Cup runs of all time.
This team is more American than so many others that have donned the nation’s colors on the world stage. They steamrolled the competition and didn’t apologize to anyone. When the games did get tight down the stretch, they focused, finished and didn’t look back.
The only real lingering issue is that of compensation, which is, again, as American as it gets.
After Sunday’s match was over, fans were chanting “U-S-A!” but they also began to chant “Equal pay!”
Wage disparity between men and women on the national soccer teams seems to be one thing winning can’t solve. After all, the U.S. Women’s National Team has now won four World Cups. The men’s team, which has been around a lot longer, has only gotten as far as the quarter finals in the World Cup, and failed to even qualify for the event last year.
Expectations are lessened for the men. Of course everyone wants a title, but it’s considered a success if the men’s team qualifies for the tournament and makes it out of the group stage.
So why is an also-ran program better compensated than a world power that considers anything less than a cup victory every four years a disappointment? Well, that’s getting hashed out in another very American tradition, a class-action lawsuit.
And it’s not as easy as it might seem. As The Washington Post reported, if looking only at game revenue, the two programs are nearly even. Sponsorships complicate the picture. The women’s team sells more jerseys. Player earnings are hard to compare, because of the differences in contracts and how pay is structured between the men’s and women’s teams. Comparisons in revenue and expenses are also difficult to make over the past two years, because the women played in a World Cup and the men did not. There are bonus pay issues when it comes to the World Cup, collective bargaining agreements for both teams, and on and on.
Depending on what data you’re looking at, according to the Post, anyway, the women are compensated anywhere from 38 percent to 11 percent less than the men. That’s in a vacuum looking at a scenario of a certain number of matches not tied to any one competition.
All that to say, equal pay is not something that can be decided on the pitch. But looking at the results, the women certainly deserve it. Hopefully, the courts can make sense of all of this and a fair decision is reached.