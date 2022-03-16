West Virginians, especially those with satellite service for television, might notice a channel called RT disappearing this month.
If you’ve been in a restaurant, a bar or even a gym in the state, you might’ve noticed the news network on low volume in the background, displaying headline graphics and news crawls across the bottom of the screen as muted pundits talk about ongoing developments around the world; just another cable news network in the background when there aren’t any sports on TV.
What many West Virginians, or Americans around the country, for that matter, might not know, is that RT stands for “Russia Today,” a massive, multi-platform propaganda outlet aimed at improving Russia’s image around the world.
According to The Washington Post, RT America is ceasing operations this month. There has been severe backlash against the state-run media megalith after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine without provocation. The Russian military is now in its third week of bombing and shelling civilian targets and murdering innocents trying to flee the country.
Putin’s message to his own people, and to the world through outlets like RT, has been a mess of unhinged rants and outright lies, saying Ukraine provoked the conflict and that Russians are liberating the country from Nazi rule, among other outlandish claims.
RT and other Russian propaganda networks didn’t have a huge following in the English-speaking world, but they have massive viewership among some European countries and Arabic-speaking audiences, according to The Post. Although RT began in 2005 as a TV network, its presence and reach is far greater on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. The Post noted a huge uptick in engagement with RT on those two sites in the days immediately following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In response to the spread of blatantly false propaganda, YouTube has banned RT and other Russia-run state media from its site. Facebook reportedly did something similar, but it has had trouble addressing the situation effectively. That’s disappointing but not surprising from a social media platform that has been a vital enabler of Russia’s spread of misinformation through various means, including fake accounts, at least as far back as the U.S. presidential campaigns preceding the 2016 election.
It’s important to stem the tide of misinformation, because how the world views this conflict is almost as important as the war itself. The United States, European Union and NATO have done an admirable job of uniting in providing Ukrainian forces with weapons, while building up troop deployments on Ukraine’s border and delivering crushing economic sanctions that put Putin on an island.
Putin, a merciless killer with delusions of rebuilding the Soviet Union, is encountering much tougher resistance than expected in Ukraine, and is now responsible for his country’s inevitable economic collapse. So far, this has only made him more determined to continue the fight and brutalize soft targets. Without his propaganda machine, though, his actions bring only more unity against him.
Putin still controls the majority of the message in Russia but, even if he continues to fool his own people, he’ll soon find himself the autocratic ruler of a nation that has nothing. This could end in a variety of ways, some of which are truly frightening. Putin does seem the sort of madman who would encroach on the threshold of a third world war if it meant keeping his grip on power.
Hopefully, a world wise to his false narrative will keep that from happening, and this massive blunder of an invasion will be Putin’s undoing.