Gov. Jim Justice’s policies and actions have often been a punching bag on this editorial page, but we were shocked and saddened to hear of the governor’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Tuesday, and hope he has a speedy recovery.
West Virginia’s chief executive said he was feeling ill Tuesday, and, though a rapid test initially showed a negative result, his symptoms continued to worsen throughout the day. He eventually tested positive for the virus, and that result was confirmed by another state lab test.
Justice is at his home in Greenbrier County receiving treatment, and he postponed the State of the State address he was to give Wednesday night as the 2022 legislative session got underway.
Justice’s chief of staff, Brian Abraham, said the governor was still busy Wednesday, talking on the phone and lining up government announcements, but was clearly very ill.
“He’s getting the care, and I think he’s trying to put up a strong front in front of us. When you talk to him, you know he’s not doing well,” Abraham said. “You can hear the congestion, hear the distress in his voice. He’s being brave, but you can tell it’s affecting him.”
Justice says he is vaccinated against the virus and got his booster shot. In fact, he received his first two vaccine doses during his public COVID-19 briefings in an effort to show West Virginians the vaccine is perfectly safe. Unfortunately, that and other efforts have done little to shift West Virginia from the bottom of the country pertaining to vaccination rates. Breakthrough cases (those that affect vaccinated people) are becoming more common as vaccination rates remain stagnantly low in the state. Unfortunately, much of that is tied to the befuddling politicization of the virus, vaccines and public health protocols from leaders in Justice’s own Republican Party.
The governor, meanwhile, has persistently advised West Virginians to get vaccinated and get their booster shot, although he has become less adamant about such things in recent months, saying he doesn’t want to violate the rights of those who will not take the vaccine. Justice also called a special session of the Legislature to pass a bill that allowed for exemptions from employer vaccination or testing policies.
When he was more hawkish on public health mandates, particularly before vaccines were available, Justice noted that COVID-19 could do a lot of damage in West Virginia, given that the first wave of the virus tended to hit elderly people with other health issues hard. This group makes up a good chunk of the state’s population, and Justice, 70, more than once placed himself in that category. He could have a difficult fight ahead of him.
Here’s hoping the governor has a rapid, full recovery and is delivering his State of the State address before the Legislature soon.