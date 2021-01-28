Gov. Jim Justice’s administration seems to have circumvented proper process yet again when he chose a replacement for former Delegate Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, this week.
The governor’s appointee, Josh Booth, of Kenova, was not on an original list of replacements for Evans from the Wayne County Republican Party Executive Committee. Evans resigned after facing federal charges in relation to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
State law says in a vacancy, the governor must appoint someone from a list submitted by the county executive committee of the relevant political party. The thinking goes that would best represent what voters in a given district would want.
However, according to an HD Media report, the Justice administration sent the list back and requested Booth’s name be added. The committee appears to have complied, and Booth was selected.
Little is known about Booth, and we are not suggesting he isn’t a qualified replacement. But he’s getting an early introduction to what can happen after being pulled into Gov. Justice’s political orbit, where things are rarely clear cut.
Some officials think Justice broke the law, though it does get complicated, because the list was amended. Still, some Wayne County Republicans are not happy with how Justice went about filling the House seat.
Justice defended the action during a Wednesday briefing, and said if there’s a problem, it’s a matter for the courts.
That’s where nearly everything with Justice eventually winds up. Aside from the governor gig, Justice maintains a dizzying array of businesses, which are often being sued for failure to pay bills or fines. The cases get slow rolled and plaintiffs seem to rarely get what they’re owed.
In his official capacity, the governor is being sued because of his alleged violation of the state constitution, which requires the governor to reside in the “seat of government,” meaning Charleston. He continues to live in Greenbrier County and commute, which has been disastrous in the past. He’s been absent and out of the loop during crucial policy debates. His lack of presence further bungled situations that led to teacher and school service personnel strikes in 2018 and 2019.
He’s been more present and focused throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so prior complaints about where the governor sleeps at night have appeared less relevant.
But that lawsuit, along with the mountains of litigation involving his businesses, show a pattern indicating Justice simply does not think the rules apply to him, whether it be as governor or coal magnate. It’s made even more clear by his default response that the courts can settle whether what he did in appointing a new member to the House of Delegates was correct. Justice knows court cases take a long time. He gladly points to how much time and money has been spent on the case about his residency, while never acknowledging he’s the reason the suit was filed.
There are rumblings that one of the priorities of the West Virginia Republican Party going into the upcoming legislative session will be placing limits on executive power. Among the aforementioned bones of contention, another issue the GOP and Democrats have had with Justice is his refusal to let the Legislature be a part of deciding how COVID-19 relief funds are spent. Justice acting as sole arbiter might have made sense in the early days of the pandemic, but the situation has been ongoing for almost a year now.
If Justice won’t acknowledge proper policy and procedure, the Legislature may force him to do so. Of course, that could always wind up in court, too.