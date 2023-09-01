It was much harder to watch the second time.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., froze at a podium Wednesday while attending an event in Covington, Kentucky. It was his second such public episode in as many months.
McConnell, 81, was asked if he would run again in 2026. Staring, looking lost, McConnell mumbled “What were we talking about?” The reporter repeated the question, then one of McConnell’s handlers came to the senator’s side and bellowed it in his ear, like a tourist trying to get through to someone who doesn’t speak English by saying it louder and slower, when that’s clearly not the problem.
McConnell’s staff told the press they’d need to take a short break, as McConnell continued to grip the podium and stare. He eventually regained enough of himself to mumble some thoughts on the Kentucky governor’s race, before the press gaggle ended. His staff told reporters he was momentarily light-headed. That’s not what it looked like, but who knows?
Just a month earlier, the same thing had happened to McConnell while flanked by Republican senators during a press briefing at the U.S. Capitol. In that instance, he had to be led back to his office, before recovering and trying to reassure everyone he was fine.
Whatever anyone thinks of McConnell, no one should revel in his very public mental decline. It’s a sad thing to see. These episodes also are a somewhat frightening reminder that age isn’t just a number.
As we’ve mentioned before, these concerns about age and being able to do the job in the nation’s highest offices hardly apply to McConnell alone. Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., is 90 and was out of commission for two months earlier this year when she came down with shingles. Feinstein has had a senior moment or two in the Senate. President Joe Biden is 80, and has had a couple of falls. He also speaks slower than he used to. Mounting legal problems aside, Biden’s would-be Republican opponent in 2024 is 77 years old and talks in stream-of-consciousness rants that raise serious questions about his mental stability. His physical fitness also is an issue, even if he would have a detention center in Georgia believe he weighs 215 pounds.
Closer to home, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is 76 and might seek another six-year term in 2024, by the end of which he’d be 83. Manchin is very fit, mentally and physically, at the moment, but who knows when or if that will start to change. His likely Republican opponent, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, is 72 and, frankly, in terrible physical shape. His mind, though beset by insecurity and narcissism, seems to be there for now.
It’s difficult to look at all of these different situations and come up with some universal cutoff for when someone is too old or too unhealthy to be in office.
Granted, with Feinstein and McConnell, it’s obvious they should hang it up. But everyone is different. Some people hang onto their wits and their health into their 90s. More and more, things we associate with mental decline because of advanced age, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, are hitting people in their 30s and 40s. While people are typically living longer and leading more productive lives at older ages, there is a randomness to it all that defies any sort of general consensus that might apply with other occupations. Biden should not be a firefighter. Justice should not be a beat cop. But those aren’t the jobs they’re holding or seeking.
It goes the other way, too. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., regularly posts videos of herself lifting weights and hitting tires with sledgehammers on social media. Does that make her QAnon-addled brain more fit to serve in the House of Representatives than someone who is in their late 70s and can’t do a pull-up?
Term limits and acuity evaluations at certain ages are interesting ideas, but what the country is seeing with these older politicians is more the result of disengaged voters and uninspiring candidates, not to mention the agonizing death of common sense.
Those who are not fit to serve because they’re too old — or they’re George Santos — should recognize when it’s time to leave, knowing if they don’t, the voters will send them home. That crucial pressure isn’t there or is too easy to ignore right now. Only voters can reestablish a sense of sanity as it pertains to who represents them and for how long.