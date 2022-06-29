Hershel “Woody” Williams understood sacrifice. He understood service. The Harrison County native who eventually settled in Cabell County never stopped working to make his country a better place, especially as it pertained to the families of those who understood sacrifice the way Williams did.
Williams, 98, was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. He died Wednesday morning.
He was an embodiment of the “Greatest Generation” moniker bestowed on those Americans who served in that conflict or went to work back home to assemble weapons, tanks, planes and munitions to help defeat the Axis powers of Nazi Germany, Mussolini’s fascist regime in Italy and Imperial Japan.
A US Marine, Williams was deployed in the Pacific Theater and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, a hellish, five-week firefight on the small island. Iwo Jima was a crucial staging area for Japanese aircraft, and defenses were well entrenched. When US forces finally took the island, an estimated 21,000 Japanese solders had been killed, along with 7,000 US soldiers.
Under heavy fire from enemy defenses, Williams, armed with a flame thrower and explosive charges, took out a series of machine gun bunkers that were keeping his company pinned down on the beachhead where the troops had landed.
The Medal of Honor is often associated with military glory, but Williams would be the first to say there was nothing glorious about the grizzly four hours during which Williams did what he had to do so US troops could advance. Whenever Williams would recount the story, he’d also be quick to point out the bravery of his fellow Marines who provided covering fire. Two of them died so Williams could get close enough to take out the enemy defenses.
The battle was integral to titling the war in the Pacific. It also boosted morale back home. Allied forces had already defeated their foes in Europe, and America was war weary. The photo of Marines raising an American flag on Iwo Jima, now immortalized by the statue at the US Marine Corps War Memorial, revitalized war bond sales and support for finishing the conflict in the Pacific Theater.
After his military career was over, Williams lived a quiet life for a time. Then he began to use his status to champion better care for veterans and completing Gold Star Memorials for families of soldiers who had died in combat.
His heroism on and off the battlefield was appreciated and recognized in his home state and beyond. The Veterans Affairs facility in Huntington bears his name, as does a Navy vessel. Williams has also appeared on a stamp.
Staying humble, Williams never reveled in these honors and always gave credit to others. At the commissioning ceremony for the USS Hershel Woody Williams, a banner that Williams chose for the event read, “Peace we seek, peace we keep.”
Williams has now found peace. May West Virginians and Americans always look to his example in keeping it.