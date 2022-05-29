Memorial Day is a time to remember both departed relatives and service members killed in wars. It reminds everyone that all lives are temporary — that generations change, yet life goes on. Memorial Day should spur everyone to live fully, while there’s still time. As usual, we reprint some wise thoughts for the occasion:
“Life is tragic simply because the earth turns and the sun inexorably rises and sets, and one day, for each of us, the sun will go down for the last, last time. Perhaps the root of our trouble, the human trouble, is that we will sacrifice all the beauty of our lives, will imprison ourselves in totems, taboos, crosses, blood sacrifices, steeples, mosques, races, armies, flags, nations, in order to deny the fact of death, which is the only fact we have.” — James Baldwin, “The Fire Next Time”
“Life is a fatal adventure. It can have only one end. So why not make it as far-ranging and free as possible?” — Alexander Eliot, New York Post, Nov. 28, 1962
“I often think of humankind as a long procession whose beginning and end are out of sight. We, the living, are an evolutionary link between all the life that has gone on before and all that is yet to be. We have no control over when or where we enter the procession, or even how long we are a part of it, but we do get to choose our marching companions. And we can all exercise some control over what direction the procession takes, what part we play, and how we play it.” — former Charlestonian Marty Wilson, church commentary written in 2001, not long before her death
“Death tugs at my ear and says: ‘Live, I am coming.’” — Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (1809-1894)
“He knew then that men died at haphazard like that, and lived only while blind chance spared them.” — Dashiell Hammett, “The Maltese Falcon”
“Human beings have knowledge of their inexorable demise, and also of the tragic character implicit in the human condition. Life is full of danger: as soon as one is born, one is old enough to die. There is the sudden accident or the incurable illness that can overtake friend and foe alike ... No one can escape it; we are all condemned to die at some time, no matter how we may strive to stave it off.” — Dr. Paul Kurtz, “The Transcendental Temptation”
“All that live must die, passing through nature to eternity.” — Shakespeare, “Hamlet”
“When we fully understand the brevity of life, its fleeting joys and unavoidable pains; when we accept the fact that all men and women are approaching an inevitable doom; the consciousness of it should make us more kindly and considerate of each other. This feeling should make men and women use their best efforts to help their fellow travelers on the road, to make the path brighter and easier... for the wayfarers who must live a common life and die a common death.” — Clarence Darrow, essay
“Here he lies where he longs to be / Home is the sailor, home from the sea / and the hunter home from the hill.” — Robert Louis Stevenson, “Requiem”
“It is as natural to die as to be born.” — Francis Bacon, 1597
“All that tread the globe are but a handful to the tribes that slumber in its bosom ... So live, that when thy summons comes to join the innumerable caravan which moves to that mysterious realm, where each shall take his chamber in the silent halls of death, thou go not like the quarry-slave at night, scourged to his dungeon, but, sustained and soothed by an unfaltering trust, approach thy grave like one that wraps the drapery of his couch about him, and lies down to pleasant dreams.” — William Cullen Bryant, “Thanatopsis”
“It is a myth to think death is just for the old. Death is there from the very beginning.” — Herman Feifel, The New York Times, July 21, 1974
“Death need not concern us, because as long as we exist, death is not here. And when it does come, we no longer exist.” — Epicurus (341-270 B.C.)
“He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord God will wipe away tears from off all faces.” — Isaiah 25:8