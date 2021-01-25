West Virginia has been receiving national press applauding the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as Gov. Jim Justice has delighted — not without reason — in pointing out recently.
However, the state also has seen its fair share of problems in getting eligible residents vaccinated.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on the CBS news show “Face the Nation” — one week after an appearance from Justice on the same program. Fauci was asked about the challenges of getting Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 and the timeline involved.
One of the points Fauci made was that it will be easier to get vaccinations to emergency medical personnel and those most at risk, such as nursing home patients, because they’re more or less in one place. It takes less organization. The challenge, Fauci said, will be in organizing and distributing vaccines for the general population.
West Virginia was quick to get the doses it had out and administered, with nursing homes and health workers — along with prison employees — getting first priority.
The rollout for the elderly in the general population, which Justice has now extended to those age 65 and older, has been more hit or miss. Local health clinics have seen lines in parking lots. Those eligible have complained of calling hundreds of times in a single day to get an appointment. Others have had better luck. Some have had their first dose, but not their second. When and where to find the vaccine has been confusing for some.
Complicating the process is the news that a store of vaccines promised for release by former president Donald Trump doesn’t exist. West Virginia has more people than ever eligible for a vaccine but is getting far fewer doses than estimated.
So it would appear West Virginia was one of the first states to successfully roll out vaccines, and one of the first to experience the problems of getting the shots to the general population.
The online registration portal that opened Monday should help better organize the distribution of vaccines. More than anything, though, the state needs more doses to administer. With a new presidential administration forming the first detailed federal response to the pandemic, hopefully those lifesaving shots will be here soon.