Gazette-Mail editorial: WV board failed in case of admin kissing student

The West Virginia Board of Education should have come down much harder on a former school administrator who had a deeply inappropriate relationship with a high school student.
Pete Cheesebrough, a former assistant principal at University High School, in Monongalia County, had all of his teaching certificates stripped in Arizona, where he had been working for two years, after The Arizona Republic and Phoenix public radio station KJZZ uncovered the report on an incident in West Virginia in 2017.
Cheesebrough was investigated by a West Virginia disciplinary panel after a parent found out the administrator had shared a kiss with her daughter, an 18-year-old student, in Cheesebrough’s car. There was also evidence suggesting Cheesebrough had allegedly given the young woman marijuana, and persistently texted her, among other things.
The panel reviewing Cheesebrough’s case was dismissive of the student’s story, because she had initially denied several details to the State Police during a preliminary criminal investigation that brought no charges.
State schools Superintendent Steve Paine, in an order temporarily suspending Cheesebrough’s administrative certification, quite rightly blasted the panel for dismissing the student’s testimony and disregarding her diary, noting the young woman exhibited signs that she was ripe for manipulation by Cheesebrough. While others got hung up on who had initiated the kiss between the two, Paine pointed out the obvious, stating that it didn’t really matter because it was highly inappropriate for Cheesbrough to have a student in his car at 10 p.m.
Paine also said that, while investigators focused on inconsistencies in the student’s story, they failed to give the same scrutiny to Cheesebrough. For instance, the former administrator said he had never texted the teen, when records showed he had not only texted her, but had done so 86 times. Numerous emails from Cheesebrough to the student telling her she could not discuss the nature of their relationship or post anything on social media should have been given more weight, as well, Paine concluded.
The process failed on several levels here. The state investigation and Paine’s order didn’t come until mid-2018, after Cheesebrough was long gone. And even though Paine recognized Cheesebrough had taken advantage of his authority over this teen, he didn’t order a more severe punishment, because neither he nor the investigative panel wanted to cause problems for Cheesebrough at his new job in Arizona.
People should get second chances, but only after accepting the consequences for their offense. Even if he did nothing criminal, Cheesebrough’s actions were clearly wrong. The effort to protect Cheesebrough gave him the ability to start over without paying a price for inappropriate behavior with a student, and allowed him to enter a school district where parents and students knew nothing of his past.
It’s reminiscent of another case involving a man who had moved from Texas to West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle several years ago. He became involved in youth soccer programs and was an assistant college coach. A report from The Dallas Morning News in May revealed that a former player alleged the coach sexually abused her for years in Texas and had come to Fairmont to be close to her college in Virginia. The man was allowed to reinvent himself, and none of the parents or players who trusted him were aware of his past until an investigation prompted his resignation last year. If not for the former player’s persistence, it’s possible no one would have ever learned about the allegations.
This is what happens when those who could hold someone accountable abdicate their responsibility.
In Cheesebrough’s case, the more decisive action by school officials in Arizona demonstrates the proper response to such a problem. Cheesebrough can and may teach or serve as an administrator again, but he’ll first have to undergo a process to regain his certifications. Any school district that might hire him will be aware of the risk they’re taking, and can take steps to prevent any possible future incidents based on that knowledge.