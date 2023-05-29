For years more than two years, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has dipped his toes in conspiratorial waters regarding falsehoods about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but he was usually quick to withdraw when called out on it.
Now, Warner, who is one of several high-profile Republican candidates for governor in 2024, appears to be aboard the election lie express, even though it carried many congressional Republican candidates off a cliff in the 2022 midterms.
The signs around Warner were there, sometimes literally, like when Warner was photographed standing near a “Stop the Steal” sign at a rally in 2020 after it was clear former president Donald Trump had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. Trump’s falsehoods about a stolen election, which lacked any evidence and were eviscerated in dozens of courts, led to the Jan. 6, 2021, violent attack on the U.S. Capitol as a mob tried and, fortunately, failed to stop the certification of Electoral College ballots.
Months prior to that, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, also a 2024 Republican candidate for governor, joined a lawsuit to try to stop the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania after it became clear Trump had lost the state thanks to mail-in votes afforded by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Warner said he supported Morrisey’s efforts. But Warner would occasionally backtrack and try to justify his thinking in a way that would separate him from the conspiracy crowd and those who actively sought to overturn a free, fair election and the peaceful transition of power.
Now, though, Warner is all in. Earlier this month, he went on a radio talk show and said he believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen and “we should not rest easy.”
We can firmly agree on that last part, considering Warner is in charge of elections in West Virginia.
Lamentably, Warner isn’t risking much by throwing himself at the feet of Trump. Accepting and repeating Trump’s delusions about the 2020 election (which have evolved past wild claims about ballot irregularities and rigged voting machines to placing the blame on large technology firms, the news media and federal law enforcement) is required of anyone seeking the endorsement of the twice-impeached and now criminally indicted former president.
Although the message from the rest of the country at the midterms was one of exhaustion with election denialism and the repetition of Trump’s grievances, Trump carried West Virginia by whopping margins in 2016 and 2020. So far, despite mounting legal trouble, Trump is the leading GOP candidate for president in 2024.
The state Legislature is controlled by a Republican supermajority that leans into culture wars, and Republicans hold all of the state’s congressional seats, save the one occupied by Sen. Joe Manchin. So, in a crowded primary field for governor, it stands to reason that candidates will be falling over themselves for Trump’s endorsement, even if it comes from a prison cell.
Whether that endorsement or the divisive philosophies that come with it mean anything to the voters remains to be seen. In a report from The Associated Press earlier this month, some West Virginia voters said they don’t like the continuing nationalization of state politics and don’t care about or believe the lies about the 2020 presidential election. At the same time, it didn’t seem to dissuade them from favoring one Republican candidate or another for governor.
Gubernatorial candidates probably figure it’s better to be safe (and on Trump’s good side) than sorry, no matter the cost to democracy in West Virginia and the United States.