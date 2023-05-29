Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For years more than two years, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has dipped his toes in conspiratorial waters regarding falsehoods about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but he was usually quick to withdraw when called out on it.

Now, Warner, who is one of several high-profile Republican candidates for governor in 2024, appears to be aboard the election lie express, even though it carried many congressional Republican candidates off a cliff in the 2022 midterms.

