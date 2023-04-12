Once again, West Virginia electricity customers are potentially on the hook for keeping the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station operational for another year.
The plant has been on life support since announcing its planned closure nearly four years ago. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature called a special session in 2019 to approve $12.5 million in annual, special tax breaks to prolong the plant’s life. It was estimated that the action would keep the plant open for another two to three years, and, right on schedule, the plant recently announced again that it would be shutting down. And, once again, politicians and the coal and energy lobby are looking for ways to keep it open.
FirstEnergy subsidiaries are seeking approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission for a one-year, $36 million surcharge that will be passed on to customers’ electricity bills to keep the plant open a little bit longer. The PSC, which is comprised of former fossil fuel lobbyists and attorneys, has approved such rate increases more often that not, when it serves to prolong using coal to produce energy (an ever-diminishing practice just about everywhere in the United States except West Virginia).
The Pleasants plant employs a lot of people and generates a lot of tax revenue for its local community. Good jobs are hard to find in West Virginia, and they’re even harder to replace — mainly because they’ve historically been found in dwindling extraction industries like mining and burning coal. Mechanization, depleted seams and market forces, like cheaper natural gas and evolving renewables, have dealt coal mortal blows, and the industry is slowly bleeding to death. Those who profit from coal are keeping it on life support with things like tax breaks and legislation that forces energy companies to buy and burn coal at rates beyond economic feasibility.
No one wants to see these workers at the Pleasants plant lose their jobs. West Virginians are all too familiar with how communities suffer once key economic drivers fold. At the same time, it’s unfair to ask West Virginia utility customers, whose electricity costs have nearly doubled over the past decade, to continue to foot the bill to unnaturally prolong the lives of such facilities. The low cost of living used to be something the state could market to residents and potential businesses. That no longer applies when it comes to energy costs, not to mention the toll those rising costs take on the high percentage of West Virginia families living in poverty.
If West Virginia leaders had properly planned for the continuing energy transition, instead of practicing slavish devotion to a singular industry, perhaps it wouldn’t come down to jacking up utility rates to keep a facility open for another year (after which the same problem will have to be addressed again).