Once again, West Virginia electricity customers are potentially on the hook for keeping the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station operational for another year.

The plant has been on life support since announcing its planned closure nearly four years ago. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature called a special session in 2019 to approve $12.5 million in annual, special tax breaks to prolong the plant’s life. It was estimated that the action would keep the plant open for another two to three years, and, right on schedule, the plant recently announced again that it would be shutting down. And, once again, politicians and the coal and energy lobby are looking for ways to keep it open.

