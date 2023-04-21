Gov. Jim Justice said this week that he won’t call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to address understaffing and overcrowding at state’s jails and prisons because there’s no consensus yet on how to proceed. Calling the Legislature into session without a general idea of a solution would be a waste of taxpayer money, Justice said.
That’d be sensible — and maybe even admirable — if it weren’t so hypocritical. Justice called a special session last year with the goal of passing a massive income tax cut, then tossed abortion law onto the agenda. It was clear that large swathes of the Legislature weren’t anywhere near a consensus on those issues, and a weeklong special session ended with nothing to show for it.
It could be argued that taxpayer money already is being drained on this critical problem. Justice declared a state of emergency concerning jail and prison staffing in August and, for the second time in five years, mobilized the National Guard to provide enough bodies to keep the system operating.
State officials have warned that this solution is expensive and can’t work indefinitely. Department of Corrections Director William Marshall told a joint legislative committee in an interim session over the weekend that keeping the Guard on the job has cost the state about $17 million, so far. That’s taxpayer money. There are multiple civil lawsuits alleging inhumane conditions at state correctional facilities. If those lawsuits are settled or the state loses in court, the taxpayers foot the bill for whatever financial award is decided.
Taxpayer money aside, this is a problem on several fronts. Corrections workers aren’t paid nearly enough and are worked until they’re fried. Proposed salary hikes were nixed by the Legislature. For every correctional officer the system hires, just as many leave. Conditions for inmates are terrible, and a lack of adequate staff and resources only makes that worse. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign is calling for a federal investigation into 14 deaths in the Southern Regional Jail over the course of a single year.
Justice and the Legislature made it clear during this year’s regular session that tax cuts were far more important to them than addressing the corrections crisis. Indeed, the supposed $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion budget surplus was touted as a reason for the tax cuts. There was little meaningful discussion about using that money to address an official state of emergency in the corrections department. In fact, much of that surplus is owed to years of flat budgets that have left multiple state agencies critically understaffed.
Playing the fiscal responsibility card at this point seems highly disingenuous. Justice is supposed to lead this state. He shouldn’t be waiting on a consensus from a part-time Legislature to take action. He should be putting a plan together and calling on lawmakers to either act or come up with something better in a special session. The situation as it is will only deteriorate.