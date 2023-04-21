Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice said this week that he won’t call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to address understaffing and overcrowding at state’s jails and prisons because there’s no consensus yet on how to proceed. Calling the Legislature into session without a general idea of a solution would be a waste of taxpayer money, Justice said.

That’d be sensible — and maybe even admirable — if it weren’t so hypocritical. Justice called a special session last year with the goal of passing a massive income tax cut, then tossed abortion law onto the agenda. It was clear that large swathes of the Legislature weren’t anywhere near a consensus on those issues, and a weeklong special session ended with nothing to show for it.

