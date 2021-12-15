It’s getting more difficult to fully understand what is happening in West Virginia, when it comes to COVID-19. But the picture isn’t encouraging, from what can be gathered.
Active case statistics, as provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, are oscillating lately. They go up, sometimes by a lot, then typically fall early in a given week, before slowly ramping back up again.
There could be several explanations for this, but two seem more likely than others: The state is either seeing several small spikes in cases, or there’s a lag in case reporting between doctors, health care providers, health departments and the DHHR itself — all of whom are overwhelmed — typically over the weekend, which then catches up later in the week.
Neither of these scenarios is particularly encouraging.
Active cases in the state went above 7,000 on the first day of December. Since then, they’ve bounced between more than 9,000 and somewhere above 8,000 (they were at 8,304 Tuesday, according to the DHHR).
It’s hard to determine if that’s an accurate case count, but it shows that the pandemic, at least for now, is done drastically dropping off, after cases started declining from a surge that peaked in September at nearly 30,000 active cases.
What’s perhaps more concerning is that hospitalization rates aren’t receding. In fact, they’re steadily increasing. While an original surge that peaked in January dropped to the point where hospitalizations were hardly a concern, the high of more than 1,000 at the September peak hasn’t seen the same type of falloff. With the exception of only one day in November, the number of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained above 500 since October, and it often is above 600, as it was as of Wednesday, at 629, with more than 200 of those patients in intensive care and 120 on ventilators.
The vast majority of those patients, especially those in ICU or on life support, have not been vaccinated, which brings everything back to the root of the problem. Vaccinations have been available to the general public since spring, but West Virginia’s vaccination rates — the best in the nation last winter — are now among the worst in the country and haven’t improved by any notable measure since the summer, when the delta variant began to surge in the state.
There is plenty of justifiable blame to go around on why rates are in the cellar, but continually pointing that out hasn’t led to any change, and it now seems inevitable that this virus will be with the state and the nation for some time, mutating and cycling in periodic spikes or even future devastating surges, one of which is all but guaranteed by state health officials to occur this winter.
The question now becomes whether these mutations will prove more dangerous than previous strains.
Still, it seems West Virginia has blown its best chance at putting this pandemic behind it. The overall picture is hard to make out in the here and now, but the general outlook is hardly a rosy one.