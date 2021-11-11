After active COVID-19 cases had been steadily dropping for months in West Virginia, they suddenly surpassed 1,000 in mid-July. The delta variant was arriving, and vaccination rates were low.
By mid-August, active cases had jumped to more than 7,000 and, by mid-September, were on their way to cresting at nearly 30,000. In 60 days, West Virginia had gone from having virtually no cases to being the state with the worst infection rate in the country.
Cases have again been dropping since that peak in September, but not as fast as they grew. In fact, they’ve occasionally gone back up, as they have for the past two days. After dipping below 6,000 active cases Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 6,115 active cases Wednesday morning and 6,484 active cases Thursday. Deaths are still in the double digits nearly every day. While hospitalizations have dropped from more than 1,000 in September, they’ve hovered in the 500s for more than a week, while the number of patients in intensive care has stayed just below 200, and ventilator numbers are near 100 every day.
It’s getting harder to predict where this pandemic is going in West Virginia, but the state isn’t seeing the same steady decline it did after late January, and public health professionals have warned that another surge is coming as the weather gets colder.
Some schools that had dropped mask mandates are reinstating them. Others are issuing quarantine and testing guidelines for students, if their families are planning on traveling far over the holidays.
While some continue to operate as if nothing is happening, others are clearly bracing for — or trying to prevent — more outbreaks.
One thing that hasn’t budged much is the state’s vaccination rates. They’ve ticked upward slowly, growing by about a tenth of a percentage point each day. Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, so that might prompt some improvement, but the fact remains that only 51.8% of West Virginia’s population is fully vaccinated and state experts say that needs to be 80% by winter to stave off another surge. Barring a miracle or the governor and Legislature repealing a law they’ve enacted to undermine employer vaccine mandates, the state will not get there.
While the situation remains uncertain, low vaccination rates and multiple deaths per day seem to be the one constant. And the latter won’t change until something moves with the former.