Cross any of West Virginia’s borders and one of the first things you’ll notice is a host of payday lending or check cashing businesses. These operations typically give those who are having money problems a loan with ridiculously high interest rates that snowball and keep the borrower under their thumb.
You see them in high volume right across the border because these types of businesses are illegal in West Virginia. While state law can’t stop anyone from crossing into Ohio and taking out a bad loan, it at least protects its citizens from predatory lending within its own borders.
That could be changing, unless Congress acts soon. The federal government isn’t trying to do away with state laws that ban payday lending, check cashing, installment loans or laws that place a cap on how much interest those businesses can charge. However, a relatively new rule does allow these businesses to bypass those state laws if the bank on the loan title is based in a state without such rules.
West Virginia also outlawed this practice when the state Supreme Court ruled against a company called CashCall, which was providing small loans of up to $5,000 to West Virginians with an obscene interest rate as high as 96%. Collection practices were ruthless.
When the business was taken to court by West Virginia Attorney General Darrell McGraw, with successor Patrick Morrisey eventually taking the helm, CashCall argued that it wasn’t breaking any West Virginia laws because the loans were coming from a bank in South Dakota. Detractors call this a “rent-a-bank” scheme. The Supreme Court found that the business was illegally using the bank’s name to get around state law. This ruling further protected West Virginians from predatory lenders.
The rule adopted last year by the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — deceptively referred to as the “true lender” rule — allows this type of lending to resume. It already has in some states, where businesses are getting around interest caps. A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general representing 25 states have banded together to lobby Congress in opposition to the true lender rule (West Virginia is not among them).
There’s a congressional hearing on the rule Wednesday. The House and Senate could repeal the rule, but, under federal regulations, they’d have to do it by mid-May. Otherwise, it becomes permanent and can be undone only by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. That might never happen. Even if it did, it could take a lot of time while West Virginians and other Americans are potentially taken advantage of through predatory lending practices that go beyond what is allowed in a given state.
Protecting West Virginians from financial ruin through such lending practices is one of the things this state does very well. Why would anyone, other than some unscrupulous lenders, want to change that? West Virginia’s entire congressional delegation should support repealing the true lender rule.