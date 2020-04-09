Gazette-Mail editorial: WV doing pretty well against new threat

As the coronavirus grips the United States, there’s another virus hitting the country that’s not getting as much attention. Fortunately, West Virginia has just 89 confirmed cases, as of Thursday, and no reported fatalities.
The symptom of this new bug is loneliness, lowering the immune system to scam artists who are swindling Americans through online dating — an art known as catfishing.
According to the identity verification website Social Catfish, stay-at-home orders and isolation have pushed more people to seek romance online, leading to an uptick in activity on dating sites and apps. Dating site Bumble, for instance, has reported a 21% increase in recent traffic, and dating app Tinder has reported a 10% to 15% surge.
Just as the COVID-19 crisis has brought out the very best in people, it’s also brought out the worst. Scammers are always looking for opportunities, and the coronavirus has provided ample room for parting individuals with their money or personal information, whether it be bogus online medical supply sales or charging outrageous amounts for fake health testing.
As people deal with spending more time at home and cut off from personal interaction, their guard might be down when turning to online dating, where scammers move quickly to earn trust. Their motivations, according to Social Catfish, can range from stealing personal information, asking for money or even soliciting inappropriate photos.
West Virginians apparently have done pretty well against this, so far. The state is ranked 36th in number of reported catfish cases during the COVID-19 crisis. Of course, you have to factor in a lower and older population than most other states when viewing the data. California tops the list with 2,206 cases, followed by Florida with 1,363. Texas, New York and Pennsylvania round out the top five.
It’s a shame that people have to worry about this type of thing, with so many more important issues weighing on the mind. What these scammers do is despicable, especially in preying on loneliness. But it’s part and parcel of any type of crisis.
People always have to keep their guard up, even during the toughest of times.