West Virginia GOP operatives, like Greg Thomas, can complain about timing in the state Senate District 8 Republican primary all they like.
Thomas, Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, among others, have noisily expressed their displeasure with Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom and the West Virginia Supreme Court for ruling their preferred candidate, Andrea Garrett Kiessling, ineligible after early voting had started.
Thomas complained about it yet again in an op-ed published Tuesday by the Gazette-Mail.
Thomas never mentioned that Kiessling was ruled ineligible because she didn’t meet the state’s residency requirement, which says state Senate candidates must have lived in West Virginia for at least the past five years before election to office. Kiessling, as has been well-documented at this point, lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, until at least 2020.
But Thomas and his compadres who have cried foul aren’t interested in this point, because it’s inconvenient.
Instead, they claim it isn’t fair that no one found out that Kiessling was ineligible until so late in the race. They vow to create new laws that prohibit challenging a candidate’s eligibility by a certain time in an election cycle. This, they claim, is the solution to the so-called voter disenfranchisement the courts have created.
So, that’s the real problem? That it happened so late? Yes, it must be that, and not that state Republicans tried to pull a fast one and are sore that they got caught.
Maybe they didn’t know Kiessling was ineligible. Then again, in his op-ed, Thomas talked about all the research Republicans had done on the race and had, perhaps, come to the conclusion that their seemingly previously preferred candidate, Joshua Higginbotham, “had no chance of winning in the fall.”
“Perhaps, the Republicans did seek counsel and advice,” he added.
If they did all of that, it would seem likely they knew Kiessling didn’t meet the residency requirement and went ahead with it anyway, figuring the rules didn’t apply to them and they’d get away with it. Or, perhaps, the “counsel and advice” they followed was just that bad.
Throughout this entire affair, GOP legislators and operatives have tried to argue all sorts of things, from Bloom being a “judicial activist,” to arguing that the Supreme Court, stacked with conservatives, mishandled the case, before finally settling on the argument that the lawsuit ending Kiessling’s candidacy came too late in the process.
They’ve never argued that Kiessling met eligibility requirements to run for office.
They can’t argue the facts, so they’re arguing that it’s unfair the whole thing fell apart so close to the election, while spitting venom at the judicial system for upholding the law — and the news media for reporting on it, just for good measure. Instead of promising to fix the system so this doesn’t happen again, the GOP likely will aim to pass legislation limiting when eligibility can be challenged.
No doubt, some early votes were cast for Kiessling, and she probably got some at the polls. Even though she was disqualified, the action came too late to take her name off the ballot. So, yes, some voters might be disenfranchised in that respect. But that’s not the courts’ fault, nor is it the fault of the Kanawha County resident who filed the lawsuit challenging Kiessling’s eligibility. Kiessling never should have been on the ballot, and, at some point in the process, that could and should have been prevented.
That’s what needs to be addressed in a thorough and meaningful way. It seems doubtful the West Virginia Republican Party will follow any counsel or advice in that direction, though.