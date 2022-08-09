Proving that even a broken clock can be right twice a day, former president Donald Trump issued a statement using a variation of his well-worn cry of persecution, saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before” after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home Monday evening.
It’s pointless to remind Trump that he’s a former president, but on the general issue, he’s not wrong.
Then again, no presidential administration in U.S. history, after losing an election, has acted with such reckless lawlessness, culminating in an attempted coup after all other efforts at clinging to power were exhausted. Unprecedented things happen in unprecedented times.
Some things, however, stay the same.
After the raid, the West Virginia Republican Party issued a statement accusing the “tyrannous” Biden administration of “weaponizing” the FBI and the Department of Justice against Trump, warning that this won’t be the end — Biden is coming for everyone.
The statement goes on to blast Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for helping pass a bill that will improve the state and national economy and even has some caveats for fossil fuels. Just for good measure and with a complete lack of irony regarding an attack on the Capitol, Trump’s missing phone logs and deleted Secret Service texts, the GOP statement mentions Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. Feels a lot like 2016.
These types of hysterics from the far-right are nothing new and might never change.
It is true that, if federal agencies are targeting a former president as part of a criminal investigation, they’d better have a good reason. For months, a congressional panel and Republican witnesses to the events preceding and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have been providing almost too many compelling reasons to count. Was the raid seeking documents Trump allegedly had illegally taken from the White House connected to Jan. 6? No one knows yet, but it’s hard to imagine otherwise.
The gravity of the situation is chilling, but if crimes were committed, even an ex-president must be held accountable.
Yet most Republicans will probably argue that this is political. They will believe a “tyrannical” Biden has a master plan to eliminate all conservatives (because that’s not only what they’d do to democracy if the shoe was on the other foot, but some of them actually tried to do it on Jan. 6). Hard to reconcile the theory of an insidious, genius plot from Biden against the far-right’s constant barking that he is a senile invalid who spends most of his time sleeping. But when has espousing contradictory ideas at the same time ever stopped the GOP before?
The president cannot order the FBI to raid anything. Some might recall the list of things along similar lines a president cannot do was a matter of great consternation to Joe Biden’s predecessor.
Before the FBI can execute a search, an application for a warrant must be filed in federal court. A federal agent must provide a sworn affidavit to a judge outlining evidence of a crime that makes the warrant necessary. The judge must approve it. As many news outlets have pointed out, an operation of this magnitude also would have required the approval of FBI Director Christopher Wray (a Trump appointee) and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
This didn’t happen on a whim. It didn’t happen because Trump is the former president. It likely happened because evidence has shown the former president tried to upend American democracy through his orchestration of a violent mob that would’ve murdered Trump’s own vice president if he weren’t evacuated.
While more moderate Republicans (or those at least more tethered to reality) are trying to extricate themselves from the Trump cult, the fringe-wing of the GOP is too far gone to even want to try understanding the process behind a federal raid. That’s partly why going after Trump is so dangerous. But the rest of the nation has seen where enabling Trump to avoid upsetting his supporters leads.
Yes, federal law enforcement agencies need a rock-solid reason to investigate Trump, but why would anyone believe they don’t have one after everything the former president has done in plain view?