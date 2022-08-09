Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Proving that even a broken clock can be right twice a day, former president Donald Trump issued a statement using a variation of his well-worn cry of persecution, saying, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before” after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home Monday evening.

It’s pointless to remind Trump that he’s a former president, but on the general issue, he’s not wrong.

