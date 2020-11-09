The night before Joe Biden was named president-elect of the United States, the West Virginia Republican Party sent out a statement saying it stood behind President Donald J. Trump and would not accept results of a “fraudulent” election.
Over the weekend, the state party retweeted the ravings of Trump and his supporters, and outlandish conspiracy theories that the election was stolen, rigged or somehow weighted against the incumbent. No matter that Biden had a clear Electoral College victory even with a handful of states too close to call. Never mind that Biden was on track to beat Trump by 7 million votes in an election that generated the most votes in American history. Don’t believe your lying eyes, the state GOP said.
It shows how much national and identity politics have come to play a role at the state and local levels. The state GOP has gained so much but continues to pitch a tantrum, following the paranoid, delusional ramblings of the president.
This election gave the West Virginia GOP a supermajority in the House of Delegates and Senate, along with the Governor’s Office for another four years. So, apparently, everything went off without a hitch in West Virginia, but shadowy figures committed massive fraud in half the country?
The state GOP could do a lot with its Democrat-proof majority, but, sadly, if this messaging is any indication, it seems more national issues, which go for the gut rather than the mind, will dominate the political landscape in the Mountain State. Even when they’ve won so much, the state Republican Party continues to be a sore loser because Donald Trump has suffered defeat in a fair and free election.
The best thing for the state party to do is disengage from the madness and rage of conspiracies and misinformation, and return to planet Earth and focus on the state of West Virginia.