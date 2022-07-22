Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Capitol Riot Investigation

A photo of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is displayed on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)

 Al Drago

The photo of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pumping his fist in solidarity with the mob that would later storm the U.S. Capitol, followed by video of Hawley running for his life from that same mob. Testimony that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail was phoning loved ones because they thought they were going to die. Outtakes of a clearly unwell and certainly unfit-for-office Donald Trump refusing to say “the election’s over” or that the mob he summoned and turned loose to upend American democracy was criminal.

Those are just some of the chilling highlights from Thursday’s hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you