A photo of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is displayed on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)
The photo of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pumping his fist in solidarity with the mob that would later storm the U.S. Capitol, followed by video of Hawley running for his life from that same mob. Testimony that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail was phoning loved ones because they thought they were going to die. Outtakes of a clearly unwell and certainly unfit-for-office Donald Trump refusing to say “the election’s over” or that the mob he summoned and turned loose to upend American democracy was criminal.
Those are just some of the chilling highlights from Thursday’s hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.
The culmination of everything the committee has unveiled, relying on the voluminous testimony of Trump staffers and staff of his Cabinet (all Republicans), supporters (all Republicans) and Capitol Police has shown Trump tried anything and everything to hold onto power, most of it illegal. The committee has shown that Trump knew he was gathering an angry mob with the goal of storming the Capitol and that these domestic terrorists were hanging on his every word and tweet.
The committee has shown that Trump’s objective on Jan. 6 was for this mob to disrupt the certification of Electoral College votes, so he could retain power, and if a few politicians, including his own vice president, had to die, so be it.
Trump only told the insurrectionists to stand down once his own inaction had been overridden, and FBI agents and the National Guard finally arrived at the Capitol — about three hours or so after the nightmare began — to beat back the domestic terrorists. He gambled on a coup, and it failed. Only then would he tell his deranged devotees to go home.
Several hours later, Congress reconvened and certified the results of the 2020 presidential election. Still, 147 members of the House of Representatives (all Republicans) voted against certification. Among them were Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both of West Virginia.
In the days leading up to the riot, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a lawsuit trying to stop the counting of ballots in Pennsylvania, driven by Trump’s egregious and completely unfounded lie that the election was being stolen from him. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the man responsible for maintaining fair and free elections in the Mountain State, said he supported the lawsuit. Warner was also seen at a “Stop the Steal” rally.
Morrisey likely knew the lawsuit he joined had no chance of succeeding. It was challenging the legitimacy of absentee ballots in another state that had more stringent rules about when those ballots had to be submitted and received than West Virginia did. Morrisey might not have known that he was being used to perpetuate a lie that would result in a violent attack aimed at undoing the bedrock of nearly 250 years of American democracy.
It’s a lot harder to reconcile with what Miller and Mooney did. After being evacuated from the House floor so they wouldn’t be harmed by a crowd fueled by the big lie, they still stood by that lie a few hours later. Perhaps they didn’t think it was a lie then.
The former president knew it was a lie the whole time, even if he believed it. Morrisey, Mooney and Miller, and every officeholder and leader within the GOP ranks in West Virginia should know it by now. They should all publicly acknowledge it and refute Trump’s still-persisting claims to the contrary.
They won’t, though. They’ll still try to pass everything off as a partisan witch hunt, despite the obvious fallacy of that argument, given that all of this evidence and information is coming from their fellow Republicans.
They might say everyone should move on or stop re-litigating the election. It would go a long way toward everyone moving on, if Republican officeholders and leaders admitted that the election is over and declared that the former president and others should be held accountable for their actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Instead, they deflect, troll and clap hands over eyes, ears and mouth.
Sometimes, that’s not the worst thing to do. But this isn’t a political volleyball match over who is responsible for inflation or high gas prices. This isn’t about whether Starbucks says “Merry Christmas” enough.
This was a violent attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power after an election in the United States. The type of thing Americans are used to seeing happen in Third World countries happened here. And the man who orchestrated it knew what he was doing. He could try to do it again in 2024, unless he’s wholly disowned by the Republicans and held to account.
The ball has been in the GOP’s court on this one since it happened, and few have had the simple courage to say it was wrong and should be investigated. That is a serious problem. Republicans in power who continue to stand by Trump and act as if nothing out of the ordinary occurred need to do some serious soul-searching, assuming they still possess a soul.