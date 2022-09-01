Say it with us: Sometimes, having a supermajority just changes who you’re arguing with.
The West Virginia Republican Party acquired supermajorities in the House of Delegates and the state Senate in 2020, and a Republican occupies the governor’s position (though not the office nor the governor’s mansion).
Yet the anticipated gilded age of the West Virginia GOP hasn’t been all smooth sailing.
Recently, Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced he would challenge Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for House Speaker. Steele’s GOP bona fides include the distinction of contracting COVID-19 twice, while being virulently anti-vaccine, anti-mask and telling West Virginia MetroNews “It’s not the end of the world. You take your pills. You quarantine. You go on being an American and kicking ass.” (COVID-19 has killed at least 7,286 West Virginians and more than 1 million Americans.)
Now, Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, has announced she will run against Sen. Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, in an effort to unseat him from the senate presidency. Rucker is best known as the early architect of the state’s charter school and voucher legislation (if “architect” means copying the first run at the law wholesale from the right-wing, Koch-backed American Legislative Exchange Council).
Rucker is the face of the retaliatory wing of the West Virginia GOP that has been undermining public education and punishing public school teachers for striking in 2018 and 2019. She also stated during a recent special session of the Legislature, when considering a bill to outlaw abortion, that she doesn’t favor any exemptions for the procedure.
What West Virginians are seeing is a battle between the far right and the farther right. Hanshaw might be considered a centrist on some issues, but, under his leadership, the House passed a bill outlawing abortion during the special session. So did the Senate under Blair, though the two chambers couldn’t concur on a final version, partly because several legislators considered the Senate’s version too compassionate.
The Legislature also failed to pass Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed income tax cut during the special session. Blame has been directed at Hanshaw and Blair, although most of it should be directed at Justice. The governor should’ve known he didn’t have support for his tax cut in the Senate, and that at least some in leadership positions were hesitant to pass a draconian abortion ban with midterms looming. But Justice did what he almost always does, and stumbled blindly ahead.
Also, it’s not like the GOP stranglehold on the Legislature hasn’t produced results for conservatives. The Legislature established a long-desired, costly intermediate appellate court that caters to big business interests and, as demonstrated by the recent legal challenge to school vouchers, can be skipped when Republicans want something done quickly. The Legislature passed a transgender sports ban which ticks some culture war boxes and has the bonus for the far right crowd of sending the message that people who are different aren’t welcome here, even though West Virginia has been losing population for 70 years. They got a measure on the ballot to amend the state’s constitution which, if passed, will give the Legislature the ability to repeal certain taxes conservatives have labeled “job killers” for years. There are some culture war bonus points here because a lot of that tax money goes to public schools.
So, why change legislative leadership? Well, Steele is upset about going 0-for-2 in the special session along with the Legislature’s failure to ban mask-mandates (a non-issue at this point). He’s also sore that the Legislature failed to pass a dicey bill in the regular session that would’ve made it difficult for public schools to accurately teach American history, especially as it pertains to slavery, Jim Crow and the civil rights movement. Rucker was also a big proponent of that bill, or one similar to it. And, given her professed views on abortion, there’s no way she’s satisfied with what happened in the special session on that front.
Steele and Rucker want to drag the Legislature fully to the fringe. Whatever one might think of their views or legislative acumen, they’re not crazy to think they could do it. This is the state that voted for Donald Trump by nearly 70% in 2020, as so many like to repeatedly remind us.
Here’s the thing though: A party in power is a party of consensus, not unanimity. It’s easy to be in lockstep when you’re in the minority, but, once you’re the big tent, you find out not everyone thinks the same. Not only that, once you’re the party in power, you’re the ones responsible for answering to the people. All of them.
It doesn’t take any effort to say you’re going to outlaw abortion and throw doctors in jail when you don’t have the power to do it. When you have to look constituents in the eye, when they’re telling their stories and chanting in the halls, or when your colleagues, although of the same political stripe, prove to have nuanced views, it’s not so simple.
The party of division is now, unsurprisingly, finding itself divided. Hopefully, some form of common sense will prevail, but hope is all it is.