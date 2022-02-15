The West Virginia Legislature, controlled by Republican supermajorities in both chambers, took another step this week in what seems to be an increasing effort to turn back time in the state.
The House of Delegates received a Senate resolution Monday that would ask to retract the state’s ratification of the federal Equal Rights Amendment, which guarantees equal rights for women under the U.S. Constitution.
Anyone wondering why they haven’t heard much about this issue before now need not worry if they feel out of the loop, given that the Legislature ratified the amendment half a century ago.
Republican legislators now argue that the Legislature wouldn’t have ratified the legislation in 1972 if its members knew the Roe v. Wade decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, would come one year later.
Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, said the Equal Rights Amendment could be “distorted and be used to kill babies.”
There is so much wrong with that, it’s hard to know where to start, but it certainly clarifies that Republicans want to make this an emotional issue, rather than a practical one. That’s par for the course for this GOP supermajority, whose biggest priorities have included a transgender sports ban passed last year and a bill this session that would make abortion after 15 weeks illegal (never mind that the state already passed a 20-week ban a few years ago and there is only one abortion provider in the state). There also are bills pending attempting to strip municipalities of ordinances they passed to extend equal rights to the LGBTQ community, along with a couple of bills that would make it difficult for public school teachers to discuss issues like slavery, the Jim Crow era and the Civil Rights Movement, among other topics.
And now, they want to undo a vote taken 50 years ago to provide equal rights for women.
The Legislature is trying to drag the state back in time, but it is only succeeding in making West Virginia look like the backwater these same leaders are always insisting it isn’t.
In a state bleeding population, it’s a bit puzzling how leaders concluded that they will convince young people to stay or attract new residents and businesses with such hostile and unwelcoming legislative acts. But the Republicans in the Legislature must figure that it beats coming up with measures to address the state’s reeling public school system and teacher shortage; the addiction crisis that has hit West Virginia harder than any other state, the state’s woeful record of residents with a college education (also dead last in the nation) or West Virginia’s rock-bottom economy.
“How far back do you want to take this state?” House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, asked during Monday’s debate. “We’re in 2022, and I think a lot of you were hoping for 1922, maybe further back than that.”
Fluharty was attempting to stop the House from even receiving the resolution from the Senate. His motion was rejected 75-18, which answered his question pretty emphatically.
There is some hope, though, that this latest bit of nonsense won’t go any further. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, referred the resolution to the House Rules Committee, which he chairs. Hanshaw has proven more practical and less inclined to engage in the political theater that is so dominant in West Virginia at the moment. Here’s hoping he sent that resolution to his own committee so it never gets discussed again.