The good news is the latest COVID-19 wave, according to early research, is less lethal or as severe as its predecessors. Hopefully, that early assessment holds true, because the bad news is that West Virginia is again hitting metrics pertaining to the virus not seen since the mid-September peak of a late summer surge last year.
Even if newer cases are less severe, there’s another problem. The number of hospitalizations is continuing to rise, which isn’t good in a state that had a health care worker shortage and limited capacity well before the pandemic hit in early 2020.
On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 20,392 active COVID-19 cases in the state. That’s the highest number since Sept. 19. It’s even more troubling when considering that the DHHR now moves active cases out of its count after five days, rather than the 10 days the agency considered cases active until earlier this month.
Also as of Monday morning, there were 854 West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since Oct. 7. More than 200 of those patients are in intensive care, while 116 are on ventilators. Those numbers have been on a slow rise since November, although the increase since the first of the year has been more rapid. The high for hospitalizations since the pandemic began is 1,012, which the state reported Sept. 24.
The number of breakthrough cases is rising as West Virginia’s vaccination rates remain dismal, although the unvaccinated still account for more than 70% of those hospitalized, 84% of COVID-19 patients in ICU and 91% of those on ventilators. Of those who have died because of COVID-19, 95% were unvaccinated.
COVID-19 patients are being treated by a beleaguered and understaffed workforce — heroes, really, who have been on the front lines of this battle for nearly two years. They are working in a health care infrastructure ill-suited to take care of this many patients for so long, while also tending to the health care needs of a state that consistently ranks at or near the bottom of the country for wellness.
West Virginia is using relief funds to try and bolster hospital staffing, which is a good move that, hopefully, will pay off.
Getting the statewide vaccination rate, also among the worst in the nation, to move hastily beyond 52% would help relieve pressure on hospitals, but it’s clear by now that’s not going to happen — not in a timely manner, anyway. Nearly half the state’s adults have made up their minds, and they are willing to endure continuing surges, overrun hospitals and more than 5,500 deaths and counting because of misinformation on vaccines, politicization of the virus or plain selfishness.
Sooner or later, something must give. Here’s hoping it’s not West Virginia’s health care system.